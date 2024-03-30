Sunak and Starmer issue Easter messages with eye on election to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Sunak and Starmer issue Easter messages with eye on election to come

By Press Association
Walkers near the Rylstone Cross on Barden Moor, North Yorkshire on Good Friday (PA)
Walkers near the Rylstone Cross on Barden Moor, North Yorkshire on Good Friday (PA)

Rishi Sunak said Easter is a time to “pause and reflect” while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a time of “optimism and new beginnings”.

The Easter messages issued by the party leaders come just weeks before a set of local polls on May 2 which could give an early indication of Tory and Labour prospects at the general election.

Sir Keir, who hopes to be in No 10 by the end of the year, used his message to say that people would use Easter to think about “our future and how things can change for the better”.

He said: “The Easter story is one of hope and renewal, of overcoming adversity and light prevailing over darkness.

“As families and friends gather to celebrate the holiday we turn our thoughts towards new beginnings, our future and how things can change for the better.

“Faith is really important. It’s a place where people can invest a lot of themselves and find comfort, hope and a sense of security.

“This Easter I’d like to express my gratitude to the Christian community in the UK and beyond, for their generosity and compassion.

“At this time of optimism and new beginnings, I thank them for everything they do, and wish you all those celebrating a very happy Easter.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised the work of Christian churches and charities (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister praised the work of Christians in communities across the UK and said people would also be “thinking of those in pain and suffering around the world”.

He said: “This weekend, as people come together to celebrate and reflect on the message at the heart of the Easter festival, I want to pay tribute to the incredible work of Christians in this country.

“To the churches, charities, volunteers and fundraisers who live the Christian values of compassion, charity and self-sacrifice, supporting those in need and demonstrating what it means to ‘love thy neighbour’.

“Many, I know, will also be thinking of those in pain and suffering around the world, and Christians persecuted because of their faith who are unable to celebrate Easter freely.

“For many of us in the UK, Easter is a chance to pause and reflect and an opportunity to spend some precious time with our families and a moment to enjoy the start of spring.

“So this weekend, let me wish you all a very happy and peaceful Easter.”