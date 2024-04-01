Number of migrants crossing English Channel in 2024 passes 5,000 mark

More than 5,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel this year, with nearly 800 making the journey over the Easter bank holiday weekend, according to the latest figures.

A total of 791 migrants made the journey on Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31, according to provisional figures from the Home Office.

Some 349 crossed on Saturday, with a further 442 spotted on Sunday.

This takes the total number of people making the journey this year to 5,435.

Before Saturday’s crossings, 2024 had already see a record high in the number of people making the journey in the first three months of a year.

The previous record high figure for January to March was 4,548 in 2022, with 3,793 arrivals in the first quarter of last year.

Stopping the boats was one of Rishi Sunak’s five pledges to the electorate ahead of an expected general election later this year.

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said: “The Tories have overseen an unprecedented level of dangerous Channel crossings this Easter Bank Holiday.

“Over the Christmas break, they were quick to claim credit for the low number of crossings, so where are the Home Secretary and Prime Minister now, when we’ve seen almost 800 people arrive in small boats over the bank holiday weekend?

“This is complete chaos. It’s time the Tories got a grip and adopted Labour’s plan of going after the criminal smuggling gangs, with a new cross-border police unit, and set up a new returns and enforcement unit to remove those who have no right to be here.”