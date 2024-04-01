Labour attempts to draw economic competence battle lines with campaign stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour attempts to draw economic competence battle lines with campaign stunt

By Press Association
Prime Minster Rishi Sunak (Carl Recine/PA)
Prime Minster Rishi Sunak (Carl Recine/PA)

Labour will attempt to fight the Tories on economic competence in its latest campaign stunt, as it unveils a “cost of chaos” website totting up Government spending under Rishi Sunak.

The website, launched on Tuesday, aims to count the costs of decisions made by Mr Sunak, including scrapping the northern leg of the HS2 rail project.

A month before the May 2 local elections, Labour suggests the cumulative costs of “VIP helicopter rides”, by-elections, fixed rate mortgages coming to an end and other economic decisions mean the Conservatives have “wasted” £8.2 billion.

Meanwhile, it suggests 314 days could be lost due to Government reshuffles, Parliament finishing its sitting days early, and the Prime Minister waiting until January to call a general election at the last possible moment.

Pat McFadden MP, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “Rishi Sunak has presided over a Conservative Party in chaos and has saddled the taxpayer with the bill.

“These shocking costs are the result of a party out of ideas, more interested in looking inwards than facing, and delivering for, the country.”

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden criticised the campaign, and said Labour should focus on plans for how it would govern instead.

He said: “This is a desperate attempt to distract from the scandal engulfing Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer’s top team.

“Instead of wasting time with dodgy websites, the Labour Party should set out their plans. But the truth is they can’t because they have no plan for this country, and that means they would take us right back to square one with higher taxes, more borrowing and higher unemployment.

“Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have a plan. Because the economy has turned a corner, we have been able to cut taxes for 29 million working people by an average £900 a year. If we stick to that plan, we will deliver a brighter future for the whole country.”