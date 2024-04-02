More than 2,000 operations cancelled at the last minute in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 2,000 operations cancelled at the last minute in February

By Press Association
More than 2,000 operations were cancelled in February (PA)
More than 2,000 operations were cancelled at the last minute in February, statistics show.

There were 24,268 operations scheduled to take place in February, the latest month available, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS).

This is 12.7% higher than the 21,536 planned in February 2023.

However, 2,113 – or 8.7% – were cancelled the day before, or on the day the patient was due to be treated at a Scottish hospital.

It is a decrease compared to the 2,425 (10%) cancelled surgeries in January.

The number of planned operations has been steadily increasing since the pandemic, with a 9.6% rise compared to the previous 12 months.

Although more operations were cancelled at the last minute in February 2024 than those in the previous year – 1,910 – the percentage is higher than the 8.9% in 2023.

Of all planned operations in February this year, 797 (3.3%) were cancelled by the hospital for clinical reasons, 677 (2.8%) were cancelled by the patient and 513 (2.1%) by the hospital for capacity or non-clinical reasons. A further 126 operations were cancelled for “other reasons”.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “These appalling figures once again expose the monumental failures of Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan for our NHS.

“It has completely failed to remobilise frontline services and thousands of patients are still seeing operations cancelled at the last minute. That will not only harm them physically but mentally as well.

“Despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues, the dire workforce planning by successive SNP health secretaries means health boards simply do not have the capacity to carry out operations as planned.

“Coupled with the SNP’s failure to eradicate delayed discharge, hospital beds are being taken up by patients who are fit enough to go home and not by patients who urgently need help.

“For all the SNP try and spin, almost 450,000 fewer operations have been carried out since the pandemic and their only plan seems to be repeating past mistakes.

“Neil Gray must urgently deliver a real vision for our NHS and he should start by adopting our plans for a modern, efficient and local health service.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.