Sadiq Khan plans new bus service on route of delayed Tube line extension

By Press Association
The service would run between Elephant & Castle and Lewisham, via Burgess Park, Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate (Yui Mok/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced an express bus service will run on the route of a delayed Tube line extension if he is re-elected.

Mr Khan said the plan would help people make journeys across parts of south-east London “much quicker and more easily”.

The service would run between Elephant & Castle and Lewisham, via Burgess Park, Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate.

This mirrors the 4.7-mile route of the proposed extension to the Bakerloo Tube line.

Transport for London (TfL) first began major work on developing plans for that scheme in 2014, but progress has stalled due to a lack of funding.

A TfL document published in February stated that the extension is estimated to cost between £5 billion and £8 billion and construction could begin from 2030.

The bus service would be based on the Superloop, which is a network of express bus routes launched in July last year.

It would be funded from within existing TfL budgets, according to Mr Khan.

The mayor said: “The new Superloop services have been a huge success in outer London so far, and if I’m re-elected the new Bakerloop Express will help Londoners get between Elephant & Castle, Old Kent Road, New Cross and Lewisham much quicker and more easily.

“I continue to make the case as strongly as ever that we need the Bakerloo line Tube extension to get under way as soon as possible, and TfL are lobbying ministers about the funding the project needs.

“In the meantime I’m determined that we do all we can to provide the very best service across south London.

“The election on May 2 will be close and is a choice between Labour who are building a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone – or my Tory opponent, who would take London backwards, opposed the fares freeze and voted against free school meals.”

The Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate, Susan Hall, said: “This blunderloop is yet another superflop from Sadiq Khan.

“Instead of delivering the much needed Bakerloo line extension, Sadiq Khan has decided to settle for a bus.

“Sadiq Khan clearly isn’t listening and after he blew £30 million trying to stop the trade unions from striking, it’s no wonder TfL’s finances are in such a state.

“I am listening to Londoners. As mayor, I will get TfL’s finances back under control, deliver these upgrades and make our transport network safer.”