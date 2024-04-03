Two-thirds of tenants fear eviction after ban lifted, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Two-thirds of tenants fear eviction after ban lifted, survey finds

By Press Association
The survey involved more than 903 tenants in the private rented sector (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The survey involved more than 903 tenants in the private rented sector (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Almost two-thirds of tenants fear they will be evicted now a Scottish Government ban has been lifted, a survey has found.

In a poll carried out by tenants’ union Living Rent between December and March, 62% of 903 tenants in the private rented sector questioned said they worry for their homes.

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, the Government instituted a rent freeze and eviction ban in 2022, but the provision ended at the end of March.

The regulations were replaced by a strengthened adjudication process for rent increases, allowing rises of 6% or less with an effective cap of 12%.

Ministers also published the long awaited Housing (Scotland) Bill last month, part of which allows for the creation of rent control areas where prices are judged to be too high.

In the same survey, 98% of respondents said worries over rent increases and eviction had impacted on their mental health, while 85% believe a price hike will have an impact on their quality of life, with 73% saying they will have to cut back on non-essentials.

Ruth Gilbert, the national campaign officer at Living Rent, said the survey shows the “crisis” facing renters in Scotland.

“Now that the rent cap and eviction ban have ended, tenants are faced with a tidal wave of evictions, rapid increases in homelessness, and an overall rise in poverty,” she said.

“We know we cannot trust landlords to regulate themselves.

“Though the Government has announced their Housing Bill, it will be years before tenants feel its protections.

“Current regulation is not strong enough. The rent adjudication measures are complex and unworkable and landlords will continue to exploit every loophole possible to increase rents and displace tenants.

“Our findings should be a call to MSPs to champion thorough and robust legislation that puts the hundreds of thousands of tenants first.

“Tenants need a robust system of rent controls tied to the property, not the tenancy, which protects all tenants.”

John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, called for an end to “stop-gap measures” from the Scottish Government which have not been effective.

“We need to see an end to political rhetoric demonising private landlords and a co-ordinated solution which encourages investment in social housing, council housing, the private rented sector and new owner-occupied homes,” he said.

“Only with that kind of co-ordinated, partnership approach can we make it affordable for landlords to continue to let out homes to rent while increasing supply of all types of housing to make sure that everyone can have the home they deserve at a cost they can afford.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.