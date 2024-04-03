PM has ‘bottled’ general election, says Sir Ed Davey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

PM has ‘bottled’ general election, says Sir Ed Davey

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey waters a tree he planted during a visit to Hillfield Gardens in Gloucester to meet volunteers who dedicate their time to gardening, pond cleaning and ensuring the community gardens are well-maintained (Ben Birchall/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey waters a tree he planted during a visit to Hillfield Gardens in Gloucester to meet volunteers who dedicate their time to gardening, pond cleaning and ensuring the community gardens are well-maintained (Ben Birchall/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of “bottling” a general election as he predicted his party would make gains at the local elections.

Sir Ed was on the third day of a tour of the West Country taking in visits to Dorset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire ahead of the local elections on May 2.

He said that in many parts of the country – including across the south of England which has been dubbed the “blue wall” – the Liberal Democrats were the challengers to the Conservatives.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with Cllr Angela Conder and Cllr Jeremy Hilton during a visit to Hillfield Gardens in Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with Cllr Angela Conder and Cllr Jeremy Hilton during a visit to Hillfield Gardens in Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Rishi Sunak certainly has bottled it. Liberal Democrats have been speaking, I think, for the people,” Sir Ed said during his visit to Gloucester.

“We want an election now, we want change, we want to get rid of these Conservatives.

“They don’t seem to care and they have taken people for granted, and people want a change.

“In many parts of the country, in the South West of England and the West Country, in the blue wall seats, and in many parts of the country, the Liberal Democrats are the main challengers to the Conservatives.

“We’ve shown in parliamentary by-election after parliamentary by-election that only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives in some of their heartlands.

“We go into this general election year very optimistic and looking to be a key part of removing very many Conservative MPs at the next election.”

Sir Ed Davey meets Liberal Democrat activists during a visit to Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Ed Davey meets Liberal Democrat activists during a visit to Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Ed was in Gloucester to meet volunteers from the Friends of Hillfield Gardens group who are dedicated to maintaining the community gardens.

To mark his visit, he planted a deutzia shrub and took part in some weeding of the borders, which he joked were “Tory weeds”.

Speaking afterwards, Sir Ed said: “The local actions on May 2 are really important for the country.

“Here in Gloucester, the Liberal Democrats are hoping to beat the Conservatives and take control of Gloucester City Council.

“Just down the road we’ve been running Cheltenham for quite a few years now, and even hope we can take the seat of the next general election with our great candidate, Max Wilkinson.

“I think people here in Gloucester have seen what a great job Liberal Democrats have done in Cheltenham and they’d like some here too.

“So, we have increasingly been getting stronger here and there’s a chance we can take the council.”

After leaving Gloucester, the Lib Dem leader was heading to Cheltenham to carry out a series of engagements, including visiting the Brewhouse and Kitchen to take part in the brewing process and sample the beer made on site.