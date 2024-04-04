Views wanted on land reform legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views wanted on land reform legislation

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee is preparing to scrutinise land reform legislation brought forward by the Scottish Government (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Land owners and others are being urged to have their say on an “important” piece of legislation.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee are to scrutinise the latest Land Reform Bill from the Scottish Government.

Ministers have introduced the legislation in a bid change for the better how land is managed in Scotland’s rural and island communities.

The Bill contains measures that will, if approved by Holyrood, apply to large land holdings of more than 1,000 hectares, prohibiting sales in certain cases until the impact on the local community can be considered – a move which could lead to some land holdings being split into smaller parts if this was seen as being beneficial.

Large land holdings of more than 1,000 hectares make up more than 50% of Scotland’s area.

View of countryside
Ministers hope the legislation will improve how land is managed in Scotland’s rural and island communities (Alamy/PA)

The Bill would also place legal responsibilities on such owners to show how they use their land to contribute to key public policy priorities, like tackling climate change and protecting nature.

In addition, these land owners would have to engage with local communities about how they use their land.

The Bill could also empower local communities, giving them more opportunities to own land by introducing advance notice of some sales from large land holdings.

Committee convener Edward Mountain said the Bill “reopens an important political debate about land” and how it is used and managed.

Mr Mountain said: “We all want our rural communities and islands to thrive, and we all want to support sustainability.

“But we must make sure that the Bill takes account of the complexities around the economics of rural land ownership. Measures to rebalance land ownership patterns must also be fair and proportionate.

“Hearing the views of landowners and estate managers, tenant farmers, small landholders, community, and environmental stakeholders will help us ensure that the proposals passed by this Parliament are workable for all.”