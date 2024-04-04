Council leader decided by cutting cards

A council has installed a new leader following a cut of the cards.

The SNP’s Jim Lynch has replaced Liberal Democrat Robin Currie as the leader of Argyll and Bute Council after the two men drew cards to decide who would take charge after a split vote on the make up of the council.

With voting tied at 18 to 18, it was reported that Mr Lynch drew a 10 of spades, giving him the leadership after Mr Currie drew a six of hearts.

The role of provost was also decided using a cut of the cards, with Douglas Philand replacing Maurice Corry in the role.

Argyll and Bute Council special meeting update. 👇https://t.co/SuPjmj6xCb pic.twitter.com/ztMrLCLKJI — Argyll and Bute Council (@argyllandbute) April 4, 2024

The council had been run by a coalition of Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and independent councillors, known as The Argyll, Lomond and Islands Group.

But now the Strategic Opposition Partnership, which includes SNP, Labour and independent councillors, is said to have gained control.

It comes after the council had initially said it would increase council tax for residents in the area by 10%, in defiance of First Minister Humza Yousaf’s bid to freeze the charge across all of Scotland.

However the council has since reconsidered the matter and is now expected to back a freeze.