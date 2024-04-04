Yousaf: Ministers did not order removal of ferry company bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf: Ministers did not order removal of ferry company bosses

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf was questioned over the departure of the bosses of CalMac and Ferguson Marine within a week (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf was questioned over the departure of the bosses of CalMac and Ferguson Marine within a week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers did not make the decision to sack the bosses of CalMac and Ferguson Marine, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister also said he wants all agencies involved to have a “laser-like focus” on delivering for island communities.

He said he has confidence in the chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) – the Government’s company which owns the ferries and port infrastructure.

It emerged on Wednesday that CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond had been removed by the state-owned ferry operator’s board.

As an interim replacement was announced, the UK’s largest ferry operator said there are likely to be ongoing challenges on the west coast network until new vessels join its fleet.

Mr Drummond’s departure came a week after the chief executive of shipyard Ferguson Marine, David Tydeman, was sacked by the state-owned company’s board. Ferguson Marine is building two over-budget and delayed ferries for CalMac.

Caledonian Macbrayne new ferries
Two ferries being built for CalMac at Ferguson Marine are years overdue (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Yousaf addressed the matter on Thursday as he visited Dingwall Mart in the Highlands with the SNP’s candidate for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seat, Lucy Beattie.

He was also joined by SNP ministers Emma Roddick and Maree Todd, as well as backbencher and former leadership rival Kate Forbes.

Asked if Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan or other ministers had ordered the sackings, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “No, these are independent decisions by the board.

“Let’s be clear – both Mairi and I have been very clear with boards, be it the board of Fergusons, be it our colleagues at CMAL or CalMac, that we expect delivery.

“We expect there to be a laser-like focus on delivery for our island communities.”

Mr Yousaf said he has confidence in CMAL boss Kevin Hobbs.

He added: “Any decisions around the management are for the board of these organisations to make.

Humza Yousaf visit to Dingwall
The First Minister was speaking as he visited Dingwall Mart on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Our direction – from myself, from Mairi McAllan and the Transport Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hyslop – is very clear.

“Focused on delivery, and that’s really crucial not just for the Government and for the organisations involved, but importantly for the island communities we seek to serve.”

Ministers want to return Ferguson Marine to the private sector “when we possible can”, he said, meaning there would inevitably be some “restructuring” of the various ferry organisations the Government owns.

Following Mr Drummond’s departure, opposition parties said SNP ministers are presiding over “chaos” on the ferry network, and demanded further answers from ministers.

In recent years the ageing nature of CalMac’s ferry fleet has led to delays and disruption on its routes around the west coast of Scotland.

These problems have been compounded by ongoing delays to the two ferries being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow.

The vessels, which will ultimately serve routes in the west of Scotland with CalMac, are currently running some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million.