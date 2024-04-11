Default rates on mortgages and credit cards expected to rise in months ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Default rates on mortgages and credit cards expected to rise in months ahead

By Press Association
Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans have recently increased and are expected to rise further in the coming months, according to a survey of lenders (Joe Giddens/PA)
Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans have recently increased and are expected to rise further in the coming months, according to a survey of lenders (Joe Giddens/PA)

Default rates on mortgages, credit cards and other household loans have recently increased and are expected to rise further in the coming months, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders.

Demand for credit card borrowing increased in recent months, and is expected to increase further by the end of May, the report found.

Lenders reported that overall demand for non-mortgage lending had increased in the past few months and was expected to increase further in the coming months.

Karim Haji, global and UK head of financial services at KPMG, said: “Considering inflation is now falling and is expected to drop to below the Bank of England’s 2% target in the months ahead, rising demand for credit card lending in (the first quarter of 2024) suggests a more positive economic outlook hasn’t fed through to household finances yet.

“Defaults across all unsecured (non-mortgage) lending increasing over the same three-month period indicates many people are still struggling to meet their day-to-day costs. Lenders will need to be vigilant and continue to offer support for borrowers in the interim.”

Lenders reported that mortgage availability to households increased in the three months to the end of February and is expected to increase over the three months to the end of May.

Demand for mortgages for house purchase and remortgaging is also predicted by lenders to increase.

The availability of non-mortgage credit to households was unchanged and was expected to remain broadly the same in the three months to the end of May.

Lenders reported that the length of interest-free periods on credit cards for balance transfers had decreased in the previous few months and was expected to remain unchanged by the end of May.

The length of interest-free periods on new credit cards for purchases had slightly increased in recent months and was expected to be unchanged by the end of May.

Looking at loans to businesses, default rates have also slightly increased for small and medium businesses but were unchanged for larger firms in recent months, the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey found.

Default rates are expected to increase for small and medium-sized businesses in the next few months and be unchanged for larger firms.

Lenders reported that the overall availability of credit to the corporate sector had been unchanged in the past few months. The overall availability of credit to businesses was expected to slightly increase by the end of May.

The Bank of England carries out the survey every quarter as part of its role to maintain financial stability.

The results are based on banks’ and building societies’ own responses to the survey, rather than the Bank’s views.

Lenders were asked to report changes in the three months to the end of February 2024, relative to the period between September and November. They were also asked about expected changes in the three months to the end of May 2024, relative to the period between December and February.

The survey was carried out between February 26 and March 15.