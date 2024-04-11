Sir Keir Starmer was pictured watching football with Gordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Keir Starmer was pictured watching football with Gordon Brown

By Press Association
Former prime minister Gordon Brown (left) and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the party’s report on its commission on the UK’s future on December 5 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown (left) and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the party’s report on its commission on the UK’s future on December 5 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)

An image claiming to show Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laughing and “chilling with Jimmy Savile” was posted and shared on social media with the caption “Sir Kier Starmer wants this photo permanently removed from the internet. Let’s keep it moving…”.

Evaluation: False

The picture has been edited to show Sir Keir Starmer with Jimmy Savile when  instead he was sitting with former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown.

The facts

A number of details strongly suggest the picture has been AI-generated or edited, including the misspelling of the Labour leader’s name and a partial distortion in the top right-hand corner.

The original picture was posted on X, formerly Twitter, on December 4 2022 by Rachel Reeves, Labour MP for Leeds West, and showed Sir Keir with former prime minister Gordon Brown watching England play Senegal in the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Ms Reeves captioned her post: “Watching the match in Leeds”, and tagged fellow Labour politicians shadow international development minister Lisa Nandy and West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, who can be seen in the background of the image.

A second picture of the same event from a different angle, which also showed Gordon Brown sitting in the same chair, was posted on Sir Keir’s X account 40 minutes after Ms Reeves’ post.

The politicians had gathered in Leeds the night before the December 5 launch of a report from Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by Mr Brown.

The Labour Party was contacted by the PA news agency about the claim and confirmed the original picture had been doctored.

As well as the “Kier” spelling error, the man sat directly behind West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who is wearing a white top with red writing, has an obviously stretched forehead, a mistake often seen in AI-generated images.

[pa_oembed = 54e939ec2f845fcee7f9a1a608925eae]

Savile, one of the UK’s most prolific sexual predators, died on October 29 2011 – 11 years before the picture was posted.

Sir Keir did not become an MP until 2015.

He was director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, and led the Crown Prosecution Service when a report was published in 2013 that found a chance to convict Savile for sex offences against three victims when he was alive was missed because police and prosecutors did not take the claims seriously enough.

While Sir Keir played no role in the decision not to prosecute Savile, as head of the CPS he apologised on behalf of the organisation.

