Head of Tory committee overseeing leadership elections announces tell-all book

The chairman of the Tory committee involved in deciding the fates of successive prime ministers has announced the release of a tell-all book.

Sir Graham Brady has overseen changes of leadership during the Conservatives’ tenure in government spanning David Cameron to Rishi Sunak since he became chairman of the 1922 Committee in 2010.

The group of Conservative backbench MPs organise ballots on potential changes and disgruntled MPs who wish to see a different leader selected can send letters to Sir Graham to encourage the incumbent to step down.

Sometimes dubbed “The 22”, the committee oversees votes of no confidence, such as those taken against former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces that Rishi Sunak is to become the new leader of the Conservative Party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The MP for Altrincham and Sale West represents the rank and file of Tory backbenchers in his position as chairman but has been called the “king-maker” due to the committee’s incisive role when the party faces internal conflict.

Sir Graham’s book, titled Kingmaker: Secrets, Lies, And The Truth About Five Prime Ministers, claims to offer insight into the character and choices of successive prime ministers and their administrations.

Sir Graham said: ‘On New Year’s Eve 2022, at the close of the most turbulent year in recent political history, as I was bringing my family to watch the fireworks from the Commons Terrace, the security guard greeted me with the words, ‘Ah, the Kingmaker!’

“As my 27 years in the Commons draws to a close, Kingmaker will tell the story of those days from a unique perspective. The long years of Opposition, working to climb the ‘greasy pole’ and then resigning from the frontbench on a point of principle.

“All this led me in an unexpected direction – elected as the chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee through some of the most challenging times: in which I have advised, sometimes sparred with five prime ministers, overseen the departure of four and the election of another three.”

Sir Graham Brady makes a statement outside the Houses of Parliament after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tim Whiting, managing director of the Black & White Publishing Group, said: “Sir Graham Brady has been at the heart of the Conservative Party for many years, serving under a variety of different prime ministers and Kingmaker will be a uniquely gripping insight into an extraordinary period of Britain’s recent history.”

Kingmaker is scheduled for release on November 7 but will be moved as close as possible to the next general election, which must be held before the end of January 2025.

Sir Graham is one of almost 60 Conservative MPs who have announced their intention to stand down at the next election.