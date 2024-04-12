Scotland’s chief nursing officer says role was ‘icing on the cake’ as he retires

Scotland’s chief nursing officer (CNO) will retire later this month, the Scottish Government has announced.

Professor Alex McMahon was appointed to the role in December 2021 after serving on an interim basis following the departure of Fiona McQueen.

Prof McMahon’s deputy, Anne Armstrong, will take over the role temporarily from April 26 until a permanent hire has been made.

The CNO said the role had been a “great privilege” and was the “icing on the cake” of a career spanning almost four decades.

Professor Alex McMahon is to retire from the role of chief nursing officer (PA)

“Throughout my time in the role, it has been particularly gratifying to be associated with the implementation of the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Act 2019 and the Nursing and Midwifery taskforce,” he said.

“I am also proud to have been involved with work on a range of issues from hospital acquired infection and antimicrobial resistance to regulation and the development of advanced practice roles.

“In addition, our Once for Scotland Retire to Return policy has been a highlight, benefitting a huge number of staff and patients across NHS Scotland.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray congratulated the outgoing official (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Neil Gray congratulated the outgoing official and said: “Throughout his tenure as chief nursing officer, Professor McMahon has demonstrated a profound commitment to the nursing profession, championing the interests of healthcare workers and advocating for the highest standards of patient care.

“His leadership has been characterised by compassion, integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence during some of the most challenging times for our health service.

“On behalf of the Scottish Government, I’d like to congratulate Professor McMahon on his distinguished career and extend our sincerest gratitude for his service. I wish him a long and fulfilling retirement.”