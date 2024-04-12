Scotland’s chief nursing officer says role was ‘icing on the cake’ as he retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland’s chief nursing officer says role was ‘icing on the cake’ as he retires

By Press Association
Scotland’s chief nursing officer is to retire (Alamy/PA)
Scotland’s chief nursing officer (CNO) will retire later this month, the Scottish Government has announced.

Professor Alex McMahon was appointed to the role in December 2021 after serving on an interim basis following the departure of Fiona McQueen.

Prof McMahon’s deputy, Anne Armstrong, will take over the role temporarily from April 26 until a permanent hire has been made.

The CNO said the role had been a “great privilege” and was the “icing on the cake” of a career spanning almost four decades.

Scotland’s new chief nursing officer
Professor Alex McMahon is to retire from the role of chief nursing officer (PA)

“Throughout my time in the role, it has been particularly gratifying to be associated with the implementation of the Health and Care (Staffing) (Scotland) Act 2019 and the Nursing and Midwifery taskforce,” he said.

“I am also proud to have been involved with work on a range of issues from hospital acquired infection and antimicrobial resistance to regulation and the development of advanced practice roles.

“In addition, our Once for Scotland Retire to Return policy has been a highlight, benefitting a huge number of staff and patients across NHS Scotland.”

Neil Gray
Health Secretary Neil Gray congratulated the outgoing official (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Neil Gray congratulated the outgoing official and said: “Throughout his tenure as chief nursing officer, Professor McMahon has demonstrated a profound commitment to the nursing profession, championing the interests of healthcare workers and advocating for the highest standards of patient care.

“His leadership has been characterised by compassion, integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence during some of the most challenging times for our health service.

“On behalf of the Scottish Government, I’d like to congratulate Professor McMahon on his distinguished career and extend our sincerest gratitude for his service. I wish him a long and fulfilling retirement.”