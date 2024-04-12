Estimated declaration times for May 2 local, mayoral and police elections

Here is a list of the estimated declaration times for the local, mayoral and police & crime commissioner elections that are taking place in England and Wales on May 2.

The results of these elections are being declared over several days, starting on the night of Thursday May 2 and ending on Sunday May 5.

There are 107 councils holding elections in England, with around a third (34) currently expected to declare on the night of May 2, nearly two-thirds (68) expected to declare during the day on May 3, with four due on May 4 and one on May 5.

No mayoral results will be declared on the night of May 2.

The results of four of the 11 mayoral contests (East Midlands, North East, Tees Valley and York & North Yorkshire) will be declared during the day on May 3, while the rest – including London and the West Midlands – will be declared on May 4.

Of the results for the 37 police & crime commissioner elections across England and Wales, three will be declared on the night of May 2, 24 will be declared during the day on May 3, eight will be declared on May 4 and two will be declared on May 5.

Results of the London Assembly election will be declared on the afternoon of May 4, but exact timings for all the constituencies are currently unavailable.

The list is organised chronologically and is divided into four sections: overnight Thursday May 2 into Friday May 3; Friday May 3 daytime/evening; Saturday May 4; and Sunday May 5.

Within each section, the declaration times are broken down into the categories of councils, mayors and police & crime commissioners.

All timings are estimates based on information compiled by the PA news agency and are subject to change.

1. Overnight Thursday May 2 into Friday May 3

Councils:

– 1.30am May 3

Hartlepool, Rochford, Sunderland

– 2am

Bolton, Gosport, Ipswich, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East Lincolnshire, South Tyneside, Wigan

– 2.30am

Chorley, Eastleigh, Fareham, Hart, Oldham, Portsmouth, Rushmoor, Southend-on-Sea

– 2.45am

Exeter

– 3am

Kingston-upon-Hull, Lincoln, Sefton, Tameside, Thurrock

– 3.15am

Reading

– 3.30am

Colchester, Gateshead, Harlow, Redditch, Stockport

– 4am

Peterborough, Plymouth

– 4.30am

Southampton

– 8.30am

Winchester

Police & crime commissioners:

– 1.30am

Cumbria

– 2.30am

Avon & Somerset

– 3am

Lincolnshire

(PA Graphics)

2. Friday May 3 daytime/evening

Councils:

– 12pm

Blackburn with Darwen, Walsall

– 12.30pm

Broxbourne, Havant

– 1pm

Cannock Chase, Castle Point, Manchester, Preston, Watford, Welwyn Hatfield

– 1.30pm

Burnley, Sheffield, West Oxfordshire

– 2pm

Basildon, Brentwood, Hyndburn, Knowsley, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Rossendale

– 2.30pm

Crawley, Rochdale, Solihull

– 3pm

Barnsley, Hastings, Kirklees, Maidstone, Three Rivers

– 3.30pm

Halton, Milton Keynes, Sandwell, Trafford

– 4pm

Adur, Bury, Calderdale, Cheltenham, Epping Forest, Pendle, St Albans, Swindon, Tamworth, Tunbridge Wells, Woking, Wokingham

– 4.30pm

Dudley, Leeds

– 5pm

Basingstoke & Deane, Bradford, Cambridge, Coventry, Oxford, Rotherham, Runnymede, Tandridge, Worthing

– 5.30pm

Rugby, Wolverhampton, Worcester

– 5.45pm

Cherwell

– 6pm

Mole Valley, North Hertfordshire, Reigate & Banstead, Stevenage

– 6.30pm

Bristol, Elmbridge

– 7pm

Dorset, Wakefield

– 8pm

West Lancashire

– 10pm

Gloucester

Mayors:

– 12pm

North East

– 12.30pm

Tees Valley

– 2pm

East Midlands

– 3pm

York & North Yorkshire

Police & crime commissioners:

– 1pm

Gwent, North Wales, Nottinghamshire

– 1.30pm

Humberside

– 2pm

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Hampshire, Suffolk

– 3pm

Bedfordshire, Dyfed-Powys, Norfolk, Surrey

– 3.30pm

Leicestershire

– 4pm

Essex, Lancashire, Northamptonshire, South Wales, Staffordshire

– 4.30pm

Northumbria

– 5pm

Cleveland, Devon & Cornwall, Durham, Gloucestershire

– 6pm

Derbyshire, West Mercia

(PA Graphics)

3. Saturday May 4

Councils:

– 3pm

Norwich

– 4pm

North Tyneside, Stroud, Warrington

Mayors:

– 12pm

Liverpool City Region

– 1.30pm

London

(Note: the local constituency results of the London mayoral election will be declared first, at each of the 14 counts across the capital. A formal announcement of the overall result will be made at City Hall later in the day. 1.30pm is an estimate of when the overall result is likely to have become clear from the constituency results, and is not an estimate of the time of the formal announcement at City Hall)

– 2pm

South Yorkshire

– 3pm

West Midlands

– 3.15pm

West Yorkshire

– 4pm

Greater Manchester

– 7pm

Salford

Police & crime commissioners:

– 1pm

Hertfordshire

– 2pm

Thames Valley

– 2.30pm

Warwickshire, West Midlands

– 3pm

Cheshire, Dorset

– 3.30pm

Merseyside

– 4pm

Wiltshire

4. Sunday May 5

Councils:

– 5pm

Salford

Police & crime commissioners:

– 3pm

Kent

– 3.30pm

Sussex