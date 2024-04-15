Health Secretary vows to close loopholes for private and online gender providers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary vows to close loopholes for private and online gender providers

By Press Association
Health secretary Victoria Atkins said she would work to close loopholes for private online providers (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Health Secretary has pledged to work to close any loopholes which could see online providers prescribe hormones to gender-questioning children as she hit out at the “morally and medically reprehensible” practice.

Victoria Atkins indicated the Government could legislate to ban young people accessing prescriptions to gender-blocking drugs from private clinics and online.

The MP insisted “nothing is off the table” when it comes to ensuring private and online providers cannot “get around the rules” following publication of the long-awaited Cass Review into children’s gender services in the NHS.

The report concluded that children had been let down by a lack of research and evidence on the use of puberty blockers and hormones, in a debate that it described as having become exceptionally toxic.

In her review, published last week, Dr Hilary Cass said she “understands and shares the concerns about the use of unregulated medications and of providers that are not regulated within the UK”.

Her report stated that “no clinician should prescribe outside their competence, nor should GPs be expected to enter into a shared care arrangement with a private provider, particularly if that private provider is acting outside NHS guidance”, and warned that pharmacists “are responsible for ensuring medications prescribed to patients are suitable”.

The review also stated that GPs had expressed concern about being pressurised to prescribe hormones after they have been first handed out to a patient by a private provider.

In March, NHS England confirmed children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics outside clinical research trials, and following the Cass Review the health service said it had agreed to review the use of masculinising or feminising hormones in the form of testosterone or oestrogen for children from the age of 16.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Ms Atkins said she shared a concern “that clinicians who subscribe to gender ideology will try to use private providers to get around the rules”.

She warned that any gender clinic prescribing hormone blockers or cross sex hormones to people under 16 “may be committing extremely serious regulatory offences for which they can have their licence revoked and their clinicians can be struck off”.

Officials at the Department of Health and Social Care have asked health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to “look again at the age thresholds in their licensing conditions”, Ms Atkins added.

She told MPs in the Commons: “It is morally and medically reprehensible that some online providers not registered in the UK have stated their intention to continue to issue prescriptions to children in this country and I am looking closely at what can be done to curtail any loopholes in prescribing practices, including legislative options.

“Nothing is off the table and I will update the House in due course as we progress this work at pace”.