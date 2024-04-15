Scottish minister to attend summit on future of Ferguson Marine shipyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish minister to attend summit on future of Ferguson Marine shipyard

By Press Association
The bow of the MV Glen Rosa before being launched at the Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow shipyard (Jane Barlow/PA)
The bow of the MV Glen Rosa before being launched at the Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow shipyard (Jane Barlow/PA)

A senior Scottish Government minister has agreed to take part in a summit on the future of the Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan will attend the second cross-party summit where crucial talks will be held on how to deliver new contracts for the troubled shipyard.

Announcing the plans at the STUC congress in Dundee, the GMB Scotland union said it will facilitate the discussions next month between all those invested in the shipyard’s future.

It comes after Ms McAllan attended the launch of the Glen Rosa last week, promising to stand with the shipyard “long into the future”.

The Glen Rosa and its sister vessel Glen Sannox – both built at the Port Glasgow shipyard – have been hit by significant delays and overspends.

The Glen Rosa had a target date of September next year for when it will first carry passengers on the Clyde and Hebrides network.

Meanwhile, the Glen Sannox undertook sea trials earlier in the year.

Speaking at the conference in Dundee, Alex Logan, GMB convener at Ferguson Marine, announced Ms McAllan would attend the next summit, adding he hoped it would bring “urgent reassurance” on future contracts for the shipyard.

He called for the Scottish Government to award the contract for seven small CalMac ferries to the yard urgently to “protect jobs” which are crucial to Inverclyde.

Mr Logan said: “We have been clear to the Scottish Government that if they want to secure a future for the yard and jobs there, then it needs investment to modernise the yard and make it more competitive.

“We need a direct award of the small ferries which we have a track record in building and continued public ownership.

“Like many of the workers at Ferguson Marine before me, I have been a shipbuilder there all of my life. What we are fighting for now is the future of the generations to come.”

Ms McAllan said: “I have been absolutely clear that I will leave no stone unturned when it comes to securing a sustainable future for Ferguson Marine and for wider shipbuilding on the Clyde.

“I am looking forward to attending this summit in the interests of collaborating with GMB Scotland, the yard, the workers and all stakeholders who share this objective.

“The best way for Ferguson Marine to secure future work is to improve its competitiveness. Direct award is legal only in strictly limited circumstances under public procurement rules. The Scottish Government is currently considering future vessel contracts from public agencies, including the Small Vessel Replacement Programme, to determine whether any might legally be open to direct award.”