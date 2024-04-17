Paedophiles to lose parental rights under new law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophiles to lose parental rights under new law

By Press Association
Some mothers have been forced to pay for legal action against paedophile ex-partners (Jane Barlow/PA)
Paedophiles convicted of serious sexual offences could lose parental rights over their children under a proposed law change.

Under current rules, offenders may still have a right to be included when making important decisions about their children’s education, health and travel.

Labour MP Harriet Harman tabled an amendment to upcoming legislation which has been backed by the Lord Chancellor – who is responsible for the administration of the courts.

The new law will cover only the most serious sexual offence, rape of a child under 13, but Ms Harman said the rule could be “extended” to cover less serious sexual offences against children in the future.

The “major and significant” law change is necessary to address the “glaring anomaly” of courts protecting other people’s children from child sex offenders but not the offender’s own, she said.

Some mothers have been forced to pay for legal action to prevent paedophile ex-partners from influencing their children’s lives, the Labour MP said.

“It doesn’t protect his own because his rights as a father trump the protection of his own child, which is obviously wrong,” Ms Harman told Radio 4’s Today.

“It’s the rights of the child that should be at the forefront, not the rights of the father.

“It’s just so glaringly obvious that it’s wrong to protect other people’s children but not protect his own.

“It’s the courts and the law that should step forward to protect children, not leave it to the mother, if she can, to go to court.”

Asked why she thought the parental rights of convicted child sex offenders had been protected until now, Ms Harman blamed the “old hangover of the patriarchy which is that the father somehow has proprietorial rights”.

Ms Harman praised a pilot scheme which allows accredited journalists and legal bloggers to report on family courts cases for highlighting the “anomaly”.

“It was only because there was an opening up of the family courts to allow reporting that this glaring anomaly was brought to the forefront of our attention,” she said.