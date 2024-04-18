Three-quarters of public fear misinformation will affect UK elections – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-quarters of public fear misinformation will affect UK elections – report

By Press Association
A study found a majority of people fear misinformation and deepfakes will affect forthcoming elections and interfere with the democratic process (PA)
More than three-quarters of people fear misinformation and deepfakes will affect forthcoming elections and interfere with the democratic process, according to a new report.

The Future Of Trust study, carried out by tech firm Adobe, found 94% of people it surveyed in the UK want the Government to work with tech companies to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) because of fears around misinformation.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found 81% agree that misinformation is one of the biggest threats facing society, with 76% saying they currently find it hard to verify whether online content they see is trustworthy.

A number of high-profile UK politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, have been the subject of deepfakes in attempts to spread misinformation about them online.

Adobe, the maker of popular photo-editing software Photoshop and AI-powered image generator Firefly, said it is vital tech firms educate the public on deepfakes and misinformation as well as use tools to clearly mark AI-generated content so people know when the content they are seeing was computer-generated.

The firm uses a third-party system called Content Credentials – which is run by cross-industry standards firm C2PA – and attaches a cache of information to AI-generated content which enables people to see clearly who made it, how it was made, and when.

In its trust study, Adobe found 83% of people believe that without widespread tools to help them clarify whether content they are seeing is genuine, political candidates in an election should be banned from using generative AI in their campaign materials.

Dana Rao, executive vice-president, general counsel and chief trust officer at Adobe, said: “We are all excited about the power of generative AI to transform creativity and productivity.

“As a leader in commercially deploying AI technology, we have long considered its implication in society. As the results of this study clearly show, it is critical that we educate consumers about the dangers of deepfakes and provide them with tools to understand what is true.

“With elections coming, now is the time to adopt protective technologies like Content Credentials to help restore trust in the digital content we are consuming.”

In December, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan told MPs the Government is working with social media companies on schemes to combat misinformation and deepfakes around elections, and that “robust mechanisms” will be in place before the UK goes to the polls in the general election – which is due before January 2025.

Adobe’s study also found 29% said they had cut their social media activity because of the amount of misinformation they saw being spread on platforms.

Henry Ajder, misinformation expert and adviser to the Content Authenticity Initiative, a group of tech companies, academics and others campaigning for industry standard content authentication tools, said the findings of the report are a “real wake-up call”.

He added: “Deepfakes and AI-generated content continue to evolve at breakneck speed and are increasingly commonplace in our digital lives, whether we realise it or not.

“In this huge year for elections around the world, the question is no longer whether AI deepfakes will be used maliciously but how effective they will be in disrupting democratic processes.”