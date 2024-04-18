We lack confidence in Scottish Government costings for new laws, say MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We lack confidence in Scottish Government costings for new laws, say MSPs

By Press Association
Holyrood’s Finance Committee has complained about a ‘lack of confidence’ in figures put forward by the Scottish Government on the cost of implementing legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood’s Finance Committee has said there is a “lack of confidence” in Scottish Government reports setting out how much new legislation will cost.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson also complained that there are “significant challenges” for MSPs in carrying out “effective scrutiny” of Bills put forward by ministers.

He raised the concerns in a letter to Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, after Scottish Government officials said they would have to provide updated costs on legislation aimed at improving the police complaints process and the handling of misconduct allegations against officers.

With the committee told these new figures would not be available until after the first Holyrood vote on the Police (Ethics, Conduct and Scrutiny) (Scotland) Bill, Mr Gibson said MSPs were “unclear” why the information could not be made available earlier.

Noting there had been a “difference” between the Scottish Government’s original estimate of the cost of introducing the legislation, and information provided by Police Scotland, Mr Gibson said the delay in providing figures was “particularly troubling given the Scottish Government was aware that the figures were incorrect for some six months”.

Describing this as “disappointing”, he added that this had “clearly undermined the ability of the committee to scrutinise the full costs of the Bill”.

He told the presiding officer that this was “not the first time” MSPs on the Finance and Public Administration Committee had raised concerns about the “quality and consistency” of financial memorandums – reports produced by the Scottish Government setting out the costs of enacting legislation.

Mr Gibson highlighted the committee’s “lack of confidence that figures presented are an accurate reflection of the final costs” of legislation.

The committee’s concerns were outlined in a letter to Holyrood presiding officer Alison Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP MSP went on to highlight the committee’s “ongoing concerns” about the Government’s use of so-called framework bills.

This type of Bill relies on regulations to set out the detail, rather than including this in the main legislation, with the Finance Committee convener stating: “The introduction of four framework bills currently under consideration by Parliament presents significant cumulative risks including in relation to overall affordability and inefficiency, as well as serious challenges for parliamentary scrutiny.”

Adding that a number of other committees at the Scottish Parliament had “raised similar concerns” about the use of this type of legislation, Mr Gibson appealed to the presiding officer to raise the issue with ministers.

He told Ms Johnstone that his committee would “welcome any support you can provide to encourage the Scottish Government to improve the quality, accuracy and consistency of FMs (financial memorandums), and to reduce its use of framework bills to only where absolutely necessary”.