Assisted dying opponents say specialist committee should scrutinise Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Assisted dying opponents say specialist committee should scrutinise Bill

By Press Association
MSPs are expected to be offered a free vote (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs are expected to be offered a free vote (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of the groups opposing legislation to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill people in Scotland says a specialised Holyrood committee should be set up to scrutinise it.

Campaign group Care Not Killing (CNK) say around half of the health Committee’s members already support Liam McArthur’s Member’s Bill.

Published last month, the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill will be the third time MSPs have considered the issue – with two previous attempts to change the law defeated.

CNK’s chief executive Dr Gordon Macdonald has written to Holyrood’s Presiding Officer, saying the Health Committee should no longer scrutinise the Bill.

Assisted Dying For Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill
Liam McArthur’s Bill was published last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Macdonald said: “It is quite clear that there is enormous potential for conflicts of interest when you consider that 50% of the committee members have already expressed support for this Bill in public.

“Ordinary voters might reasonably consider these individuals could possibly be biased in favour of the Bill.

“That cloud of suspicion needs to be removed in the interests of transparency and the best way to do that is to repeat the 2010 exercise, wrest control of the Bill from the Health Committee and form a special one-off committee composed of MSPs who have yet to express a view one way or another.

“This Bill is much too important to have any shadows of doubt hanging over the work of the scrutinising committee.”

CNK describes itself as an alliance of individuals and organisations bringing together disability and human rights groups, healthcare providers, and faith-based bodies.

MSPs are expected to be offered a free vote on Mr McArthur’s Bill, meaning the political parties will not whip their members to vote in a certain way.

Mr McArthur has said he is “confident” Holyrood will back the legislation when it comes to a vote but some MSPs – including the leaders of the SNP, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives – have expressed reservations about the Bill.

The Lib Dem MSP said: “I have always been of the belief that providing terminally ill Scots with the choice of an assisted death is a core healthcare matter and it is right that my Bill is subject to rigorous and robust scrutiny by MSPs with deep experience of legislation that relates to health matters.

“I look forward to working with the committee as it carries out its important work over the coming months.

“Our current laws on assisted dying are failing too many terminally ill Scots at the end of life.  

“I believe that a Bill containing robust safeguards, similar to those which have been safely and successfully introduced in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States where they continue to enjoy strong public support, is the right way to tackle this important issue and give terminally ill Scots the choice they need.”