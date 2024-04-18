Business Secretary Badenoch says her job involves ‘the killing of bad ideas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business Secretary Badenoch says her job involves ‘the killing of bad ideas’

By Press Association
The Business Secretary said she is worried about there being too many rules in financial services (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The UK’s Business Secretary has said she is worried about there being too many rules in financial services, and she warned that cultural issues should not get in the way of growth.

Kemi Badenoch, speaking at TheCityUK international conference, said her job often involves “the killing of bad ideas”.

This included writing to UK financial regulators to warn against proposed mandatory ethnicity quotas, which she said the law “does not require and could be counterproductive”.

“These so-called cultural issues have an impact more significant than we realise on the bigger picture,” Ms Badenoch told the audience.

Black, Asian or other ethnic minority staff hold one in 10 management roles in UK financial institutions, according to a letter sent by major UK investors to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in December.

They were urging the FCA to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting, which they said was a step towards encouraging more action to create more equitable workplaces.

The FCA is currently consulting on proposals to boost diversity and inclusion in UK financial services.

Ms Badenoch said she has spoken against mandatory ethnicity pay reporting “on dozens of occasions”, adding: “People want us to bring these things in, I say no.”

CityUK International Conference – London
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said her role often involves ‘the killing of bad ideas’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, Ms Badenoch referenced her own background in banking and consulting, having worked as a systems analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland prior to her career in politics.

“When I say the burden of regulation has become too high under successive governments, I speak not from theory, but from personal experience,” she said.

The Conservative MP said that was where her “intense dislike of burdensome, arcane and quite often needless regulation was born”.

Ms Badenoch said: “I worry about the tendency to push for well-meaning but counterproductive measures that stifle growth, productivity and innovation.”

She added: “Regulation has moved from protection against fraud and systemic failure to everything from diversity to green finance, and this ever-rising tide of micro management will not necessarily make us or the financial markets stronger.”