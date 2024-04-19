Davey: Lib Dems excited about toppling Tory ‘Blue Wall’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Davey: Lib Dems excited about toppling Tory ‘Blue Wall’

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Ed Davey insisted his party could outperform opinion polls at the general election and make further inroads into former Tory heartlands.

The Liberal Democrat leader has seen his party’s national ratings hovering around the 9% mark, slipping behind Reform UK into fourth in recent surveys.

But he suggested local election results on May 2 could serve as a springboard for the national campaign, building on the party’s successes in Westminster by-elections.

POLITICS Rwanda
(PA Graphics)

Speaking to the PA news agency on a campaign visit in Esher, in the Elmbridge district of Surrey, he said: “We’re very excited about our opportunities on May 2. In many, what I call, Blue Wall seats like here in Elmbridge, it’s a clear fight between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives.

“And it looks like we could make gains from the Conservatives in places like Tunbridge Wells, here in Elmbridge, in Wokingham, a number of other places.

“And I think that will set us up both for running local councils better, but also for our prospects in the general election.”

The Esher and Walton parliamentary seat is currently held by former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, who is standing down at the election, with the Lib Dems mounting a high-profile push for victory.

“We think we can take it this time, because lifelong Conservatives, people who have always voted Conservative, are saying no, we’re not going to do it this time,” Sir Ed said.

Challenged on his inability to shift the party’s national poll ratings, he said: “I focus on elections and real votes, not polls.

“And if we look at those, we’ve got a fantastic record. In this Parliament we’ve won four by-elections in Tory heartlands, our best record for a generation.

“And in the last two sets of local elections, we’ve added over 600 new Liberal Democrat councillors across the whole of United Kingdom.

“That’s a fantastic record and I think it belies the polls. I think we’re going to do really well.”