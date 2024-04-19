Labour blames ‘shoplifter’s charter’ for rising store thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour blames ‘shoplifter’s charter’ for rising store thefts

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said shoplifters had been ‘encouraged’ by changes to how the offence was dealt with (Jeff Moore/PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said shoplifters had been 'encouraged' by changes to how the offence was dealt with (Jeff Moore/PA)

A “shoplifter’s charter” has seen charging for the offence plummet even as store thefts increase, Labour has said.

Although many types of theft have declined since the start of 2020, shoplifting has continued to rise with more than 402,000 offences committed in the year to September 2023 – equivalent to one every 80 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party said figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act showed charges for shoplifting had fallen by around 16% since 2018.

Speaking ahead of a national campaigning day focused on law and order on Saturday, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Under the Tories too many communities and high streets are being blighted by staggering increases in shoplifting, but charge rates are going down.

“That means more criminals are getting away with it and more local businesses are paying the price.”

The party has partly blamed the increase on a decision in 2014 to bring in a new category of “low-value shoplifting” covering the theft of items worth under £200 in total.

The change, brought in by then-home secretary Theresa May, was intended to allow the police to deal with these offences by post, speeding up the process and giving the courts more time to focus on other crimes.

It was not meant to apply to repeat offenders or those working as part of an organised gang.

But Labour and others, including the British Retail Consortium, have argued that in reality it has led to the police “deprioritising” such offences.

Ms Cooper said the rule was “encouraging” repeat offenders and organised gangs, while neighbourhood policing had been “decimated” and high streets left “unprotected”.

She said: “Labour will scrap the Tories’ shoplifter’s charter and bring in a community policing guarantee, with 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs to crack down on shoplifting and keep the public safe.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp said ‘only the Conservatives have a plan to tackle crime’ (James Manning/PA)

Co-operative Group chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq welcomed Labour’s commitment, saying they would “build on the progress the police have made” in attending reports of crimes in stores.

Home Office minister Chris Philp said the “reality” was people living in Labour-run areas were 20% more likely to be a victim of shoplifting and 40% more likely to be a victim of crime than those living in Conservative-run areas.

He added: “All Labour have promised is a fund for police that is 10 times smaller than our Police Uplift Programme investment, showing that only the Conservatives have a plan to tackle crime, with more officers today than under the last Labour government.

“This month, Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives announced that serial or abusive shoplifters will face tougher punishments and we are making assault of a retail worker a standalone criminal offence.”