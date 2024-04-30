Sunak: Media industry that holds governments to account ‘strengthens democracy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak: Media industry that holds governments to account ‘strengthens democracy’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the Society of Editors’ 25th anniversary conference (Yui Mok/PA)
A media industry that holds governments to account “strengthens democracy” and “enriches society”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as he emphasised the importance of freedom of speech and a free press in the UK.

Mr Sunak opened the Society of Editors 25th anniversary conference on Tuesday with a keynote speech, in which he admitted journalists and politicians will “always clash” but acknowledged the importance of the media industry in holding power to account.

The Prime Minister said: “When the media holds governments accountable, exposes corruption, and gives new voices a platform, it strengthens democracy. It enriches society. It builds the habits of freedom.”

He added: “I will say that politicians and the media will always clash, it’s a law of nature, as much as night follows day. And I won’t always like what you write, or the questions that you ask, I won’t always agree with what you say, or the way that you represent the Government. But that’s OK.”

Society of Editors’ 25th anniversary conference
He joked that, in response, journalists might not enjoy the Prime Minister “always finding a way to mention that inflation is going down”.

He continued: “It’s your job to hold us to account, and for all we might clash, I know how important your role is. So please keep doing what you’re doing, constantly questioning, investigating and seeking the truth. Because as long as the British media thrives, so will British democracy.”

The Prime Minister jokingly referred to himself as a “defence champion and devout Swiftie” as he reflected on Tuesday’s various front page stories including defence spending figures and Taylor Swift’s favourite London pubs.

Editors, academics, lawyers and journalists came together at the conference in central London to debate the key opportunities and challenges facing the journalism industry.

A range of panel discussions including the future of artificial intelligence and journalism, restoring trust between the press and the police, and engaging audiences in an election year, will take place across the day.

The Prime Minister criticised the “chilling effect, or so-called cancel culture” in the UK and said: “That’s not what this country stands for.

“Democracy depends on the ability to air our views, and to challenge and interrogate people’s standpoints, and to learn from different perspectives and experiences.

“And if we value a liberal, pluralistic society, we cannot allow one group of people to say their experiences are more important than others.”

The conference opened with a minute’s silence to remember the journalists who died around the world in 2023.

Mr Sunak also paid tribute to them in his speech, as well as “all those suffering around the world in the name of freedom and democracy”, ahead of World Press Freedom Day on Friday.

He acknowledged the dangers facing the media industry and global populations, including “authoritarian states” who have a “shared antipathy to our values”, and emphasised that the opportunities presented by technology should “not be exploited by the enemies of democracy”.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will address the conference on Tuesday afternoon.