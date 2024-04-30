UK sanctions Ugandan politicians over corruption claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK sanctions Ugandan politicians over corruption claims

By Press Association
The Government has announced sanctions against three Ugandan politicians over corruption allegations (Lucy North/PA)
The UK has sanctioned three Ugandan politicians over corruption allegations involving theft from an aid project.

Former ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu are now subject to a travel ban and asset freezes along with the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Anita Annet Among.

The three women have been charged with corruption by authorities in the East African nation, with Ms Kitutu and Ms Nandutu alleged to have stolen iron sheets from a housing project in the country’s Karamoja region and provided them to prominent politicians and their families, and Ms Among alleged to have benefited from the scheme.

Deputy foreign secretary and development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The actions of these individuals in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society.

“The Ugandan courts are rightly taking action to crack down on those politicians who seek to line their own pockets at their constituents’ expense.”

He added that the UK is “sending a clear message” that “corruption has consequences and you will be held responsible”.

The trio are the first Ugandans to be sanctioned under the UK’s global anti-corruption sanctions regime.

Introduced in 2021, the regime has been used to sanction 42 individuals and entities from countries including Bulgaria, Lebanon, South Africa and Russia.

It is understood the project the women are said to have stolen from did not involve UK aid funds.