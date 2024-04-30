UK Government has not investigated claims on asylum seekers in Ireland, MPs hear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government has not investigated claims on asylum seekers in Ireland, MPs hear

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard the RNLI Dover Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government has not investigated whether claims that asylum seekers entering Ireland from the UK are true, despite flagging them as evidence of the deterrent effect of the Rwanda plan.

Last week, Ireland’s Justice Minister Helen McEntee claimed 80% of asylum seekers are coming into the country from Northern Ireland, a figure that on Tuesday she said she would “absolutely stand over”.

The statistic has since been questioned by human rights and refugee organisations as well as Irish ministers.

During Foreign Office questions, deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell said the increase in irregular migration in Ireland suggested the Rwanda effect was “having the deterrent effect we are seeking”.

Conservative MP Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton) told the Commons: “Recently, the Irish Tanaiste stated that he believed the increase in irregular migration to the Republic of Ireland was a direct result of the deterrent effect of our Rwanda policy.

“The Irish Government has since made moves to try and remove those illegal migrants back to the UK.”

Mr Mitchell replied: “(Mr Clarkson) makes a very good point, what is sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander.

“The movement of asylum seekers from the UK to the southern Irish Republic would indeed suggest that the Rwanda agreement is already having the deterrent effect we are seeking.”

Later in the session Mr Mitchell said whether the claim that 80% of asylum seekers in Ireland have crossed from Northern Ireland was accurate was a matter for the Irish Government.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry) told the Commons: “The Irish Republic government and the Justice Minister there indicated that she believes that up to 80% or more of those who are illegally in the Republic of Ireland are coming across the land border, but that appears to have been a purely subjective figure.

“Has the minister been able to establish the veracity or otherwise of such an exceptionally high figure that she has claimed as the case?”

Cabinet meeting
Deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell (Victoria Jones/PA)

Deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell replied: “We haven’t for reasons that (Mr Campbell) will understand, this as a southern Irish government responsibility, but no doubt the southern Irish government will be being pressed on this matter and in due course will deliver an answer.”

Mr Mitchell went on to deny claims the Government was not willing to come to an agreement with Ireland or the EU on the return of asylum seekers.

SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) said: “On one hand, (Mr Mitchell) wants to improve international co-operation on tackling illegal migration and then on the other hand says that they’re not willing to come to an agreement with the government of Ireland or any other European countries on returns of asylum seekers.”

Mr Mitchell replied: “I didn’t say anything of the sort. We are working together in numerous international fora for tackling this matter upstream.”