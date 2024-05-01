Council hailed for ‘significant improvements’ but further savings needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council hailed for ‘significant improvements’ but further savings needed

By Press Association
The report was released on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Falkirk Council has been praised for its “significant improvements” over the last two years, but it has been urged to make savings to plug a £62.5 million black hole by 2028-29.

A report from the Accounts Commission published on Thursday praised changes to how the council operates, including a “consensual approach” between officers and councillors and performance reporting.

But the watchdog warned of the need for more recurring savings to be found to shrink the gap, with £38 million already laid out in the recent financial strategy published by the authority, through “transformation, fees and charging”.

The council, its report said, had managed to find non-recurring savings in recent years, but this was no longer sustainable.

Jo Armstrong, the chairwoman of the Accounts Commission, said: “Falkirk Council, like all other councils in Scotland, faces significant financial challenges. Delivering services in the same way with less money won’t work.

“Given the scale of financial savings needed, it must make real transformations in how it works and delivers services.

“The council has an excellent approach to reporting how services are performing.

“Now it must harness this information to drive improvements and address services that are underperforming, particularly delivering stronger, healthier communities.

“Falkirk Council must take note of the Accounts Commission’s findings, which are there to encourage and provide momentum to support the council to make changes that are increasingly urgent.”

Kenneth Lawrie, the chief executive of the council said while the report was a “positive acknowledgment” of work done by the council, it also highlighted the “massive financial and operational challenges that lie ahead of us”.

“There is no denying the fact we still have a financial mountain to climb and must find savings to close a £62 million budget gap,” he added.

“That is not going to be easy, and tough decisions will need to be made. It is clear, however, that the collaborative efforts of our elected members and officers have been fundamental in driving positive change over the past two years.

“As we move forward, maintaining and strengthening that collaborative spirit will be more vital than ever.

“It will be key in navigating the difficult choices that lie ahead and in ensuring the successful delivery of our strategic priorities.”

While council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said the findings would act “as a guide” for the council,  adding: “Our goal is to ensure local people not only feel heard and valued but also part of the decision-making process.”