Family ‘so excited’ as Irish-Palestinian heads to Ireland after fleeing Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Family ‘so excited’ as Irish-Palestinian heads to Ireland after fleeing Gaza

By Press Association
Zak Hania’s wife Batoul Hania and sons Nourmohammed, 11, (front left), Ahmed, 14, (front right), Mazen, 19, (back left) and Ismael, 17, (back right) (Brian Lawless/PA)
Zak Hania’s wife Batoul Hania and sons Nourmohammed, 11, (front left), Ahmed, 14, (front right), Mazen, 19, (back left) and Ismael, 17, (back right) (Brian Lawless/PA)

An Irish-Palestinian man who was blocked from leaving Rafah has fled the Gaza Strip and is making his way back to Ireland in the coming days.

Zak Hania previously spoke about his fear of never seeing his family again after they were able to leave Gaza at the end of last year.

Mr Hania’s wife Batoul and their four sons were among the Irish citizens who left Gaza via the Rafah border last November and are now living in Dublin.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Palestinian Batoul Hania, who is an Irish citizen, at her accommodation in West Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Hania was not accepted on to the list of evacuees and was left in the besieged territory.

Mrs Hania and her four Irish-born sons, Mazen, Ismael, Ahmed and Nour, spent months pleading for help from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

His family said that he crossed the border and is in Egypt, and is expected to arrive in Dublin on Saturday.

Mr Hania previously told the PA news agency about the “nightmare” conditions living in Rafah and how he spent months fearing he would never see his wife and sons again.

His son Mazen said they are “so excited” about being reunited with their father this weekend.