Labour’s newest MP takes his seat in the House of Commons

Labour’s newest MP has taken his seat in the House of Commons, after the party won the Blackpool South by-election.

Chris Webb swore an oath to the King, something all MPs are required to do, as the Commons returned following the local elections.

The by-election was sparked when former MP Scott Benton resigned.

He was caught up in a sting by the Times newspaper, in which he told reporters posing as gambling investors he could lobby for them in return for payment.

Mr Benton had the Conservative whip withdrawn and, after an investigation by parliamentary authorities, was suspended from the Commons for 35 days.

This triggered a recall petition in his constituency, but Mr Benton resigned before the result of this came in.

New MP Mr Webb won the Blackpool South seat from the Conservatives with the third largest swing from the Tories to Labour in a by-election since the Second World War.

Mr Webb secured 10,825 votes, a share of nearly 60%, while the Conservatives’ David Jones received 3,218 and Reform UK’s Mark Butcher 3,101.