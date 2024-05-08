FCA defends ‘name and shame’ proposals after backlash from City and Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCA defends ‘name and shame’ proposals after backlash from City and Government

By Press Association
The FCA said it was not expecting the ‘stern reaction’ to its plans (FCA/PA)
The UK’s financial watchdog has said it was not expecting the “stern reaction” to its plans to “name and shame” firms it is investigating, after facing backlash from the City and the Government.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) defended the proposals and stressed that they were still being deliberated.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s chief executive, and chairman Ashley Alder were quizzed by MPs on the Treasury Committee on Wednesday.

It followed the regulator revealing it was considering announcing when it has opened enforcement investigations into financial firms, which it currently only does in very limited cases.

It would mean “naming and shaming” the companies being probed, regardless of whether or not it decides there has been misconduct or a breach of its rules.

The move prompted widespread backlash, including from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who warned the watchdog to reconsider its plans over fears it could stifle growth and international competitiveness.

Several trade bodies including the City of London Corporation and PIMFA also raised concerns that making investigations public could have a damaging impact on firms, their staff and customers, before any conclusions are reached.

During Wednesday’s Treasury Committee hearing, Mr Alder said: “In truth, we weren’t at the time we put this out expecting such a stern reaction as has come from industry.

“It is important that no decision has been made so there is no decision to reverse.”

Mr Rathi explained that there were issues with the FCA’s whistleblowing service, which encourages people to report a firm or individual if they suspect wrongdoing.

“There are two issues with our whistleblowing function at the moment: awareness and confidence,” he said.

“We don’t tell (whistleblowers), because we aren’t able to tell them, that their concern is being formally investigated because of the restrictions we operate under.”

It means that in some cases, the FCA may decide to announce an investigation in order to secure more witnesses.

The boss stressed that it would be on a case-by-case basis should the plans go ahead.

“We will take our time over this to make sure we get it right,” Mr Rathi said, adding that the FCA was going to go over all the feedback it had received from the industry over the next few months.