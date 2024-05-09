Macron ‘playing little political games with nuclear weapons’, says ex-Navy chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macron ‘playing little political games with nuclear weapons’, says ex-Navy chief

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of ‘playing little political games with nuclear weapons’ by a former Royal Navy top brass (Chris Jackson/PA)
French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of “playing little political games with nuclear weapons” by a former Royal Navy top brass.

Labour peer Lord West of Spithead argued that France should allocate its nuclear weapons to Nato, not “some half-baked EU military organisation”.

His words came after President Macron opened up the idea of France’s nuclear capability, which has always been entirely independent to military alliances, to be part of a “credible European defence”.

Lord West, a former Navy chief and then defence minister, said: “Defence of Europe is reliant on Nato, not some half-baked EU military organisation.

“That is why we are safe: because of Nato, let’s not fool ourselves.

“We allocate our nuclear weapons to Nato, which is all under the US nuclear umbrella.

“France, of course, don’t, although President Macron in 2022, 2020 as well, and now this year has floated ideas about the French nuclear weapons being allocated to some EU organisation, it’s not quite clear what yet.

“In what is now a very perilous time for our continent, with what is going on in Europe, this is not the time to play little political games about nuclear weapons, but to actually focus very carefully on what has been a nuclear umbrella that has been the underpinning of our Nato protection.

“We need to make sure in our discussions with President Macron that he understands this, but in the nicest possible way.”

Lord West of Spithead
Former chief of the Naval Staff, Lord West of Spithead (David Mirzoeff/ PA credit)

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon responded: “I assure Lord West that we are always nice to President Macron and to our friends across the Channel, but he raises a very vital point; this is a key alliance.

“And that’s why, back in 1962, the United Kingdom was very clear of its independent nuclear deterrent and its use in terms of the European security question and for support of the Nato alliance.

“We are having very constructive engagement with France on the importance of European security, particularly in the light of Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine.

“We have strong engagement at various strategic levels and at technical levels. So the cooperation is strong and we welcome also the recent statement made in the State of the Union by President Macron, in terms of both tone and substance.”

He added: “French participation in Nato’s nuclear structures is a matter for France.

“Nonetheless, we are pleased to see President Macron emphasising the European dimension to France’s deterrent.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/ PA credit)

“As the two European nuclear powers, the United Kingdom and France regularly discuss and are increasing cooperation on nuclear deterrence issues to help safeguard European security and the overall security of this important alliance.”

Former defence minister Baroness Goldie argued that the US and UK’s nuclear commitments to Nato has been “critical” in maintaining the credibility of the alliance.

The Conservative peer said: “The unambiguous commitment by the United Kingdom and the United States of their nuclear capability to Nato and the clarity of purpose governing that commitment, honoured by Nato, has actually been critical in maintaining the credibility of Nato as an effective defensive alliance.

“And we should be very vigilant in ensuring that stability is not threatened in any way.”

Meanwhile, Labour frontbencher Lord Collins of Highbury said Labour was calling for a new security pact with the EU, so “we can embrace all these issues to complement and strengthen Nato”.

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Smith of Newnham highlighted the importance of language, and suggested that President Macron should be “a little bit careful” with regard to his comments about sending Nato troops to fight for Ukraine.

She said: “When having the conversation with the President of France, is the Government also mindful of the need perhaps, perhaps in private, to be suggesting to the President of France that we need to be a little bit careful about the use of language of ‘boots on the ground’ beyond Ukraine?”

The minister responded that he is aware of “the brilliance of our British diplomacy” and that “those very terms” are used in engagement with international partners.

On the issue of a pact with the EU, he said: “One thing we are absolutely clear on is that we want to work with key partners across Nato to ensure a strengthened alliance and that underlies through the independent deterrents that the UK brings when it comes to the issues of nuclear deterrents as well.

“It’s important we cooperate with all key partners, but Nato is the bedrock of our security alliance and that’s where the focus of the United Kingdom is.”