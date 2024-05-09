Post Office staff defended Horizon in ‘an almost religious panic’, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Post Office staff defended Horizon in ‘an almost religious panic’, inquiry told

By Press Association
Barrister Simon Clarke also gave evidence about a ‘sort of back-covering mentality’ at the Post Office (Aaron Chown/PA)
Barrister Simon Clarke also gave evidence about a ‘sort of back-covering mentality’ at the Post Office (Aaron Chown/PA)

A barrister has heavily criticised senior Post Office staff who he said had defended the Horizon system “out of an almost religious panic”, an inquiry has heard.

Simon Clarke described an instruction to shred meeting minutes about Horizon bugs allegedly given by then-Post Office head of security John Scott as a “deliberate back-covering exercise”.

Mr Clarke worked as a barrister for law firm Cartwright King at the time he advised the Post Office – and said he told the company to cease prosecutions after learning that leading Horizon engineer Gareth Jenkins had not disclosed knowledge about bugs in the system.

He criticised the culture at the business during his evidence to the inquiry on Thursday, saying Post Office staff “appeared to work in silos, no one department either communicating meaningfully with, or listening to, the other”.

Mr Clarke said he discussed with managing partner of Cartwright King, Stephen Gelsthorpe, that there was a “sort of back-covering mentality” at the Post Office following a 2013 report from forensic accountants Second Sight – who identified bugs in the system.

The witness said in a statement to the inquiry: “Looking back, I now see what appears to have been three strands of thought within the Post Office on the topic of disclosure.

“The first strand amounted to an article of faith: ‘Horizon is both robust and reliable — there is nothing wrong with it and if Horizon says money is missing, then it is missing’.

A post office van
Simon Clarke criticised the culture at the Post Office during his evidence to the inquiry (James Manning/PA)

“The second strand considered that the cost of providing disclosure was prohibitive and should always be discouraged.

“The third strand, I felt, arose out of an almost religious panic: ‘Horizon must not be seen to have been impugned’.”

Addressing the instruction allegedly given by Mr Scott to shred minutes of meetings about Horizon bugs, Mr Clarke said it was not due to incompetence.

He said: “This instruction was not, in my then view, an act of incompetence on the part of John Scott or the Post Office — he was a former police officer with experience of the criminal investigative process.”

Counsel to the inquiry Julian Blake asked: “Was John Scott seen as a lone wolf or someone who was working with others in that respect?”

Mr Clarke replied: “The impression I got from within Post Office and from within Cartwright King was that he was regarded as being a bit of a power unto himself.”

After further questioning, the barrister added: “My understanding was this wasn’t a Post Office policy or instruction, this was John Scott on a frolic of his own.”

Questioned on whether senior Post Office lawyer Jarnail Singh was concerned about Mr Scott’s “shredding” advice, Mr Clarke said: “Yes. I think the proper word is frightened.”

Addressing the alleged shredding in his witness statement, Mr Clarke said: “I recall that my conversations with (senior Cartwright King staff) would have been conducted in surprise and shock — we had just been informed that our client, or some of their staff, were potentially acting criminally by attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“We considered it essential that the Post Office immediately be advised both of the unlawful conduct and the underlying law and duties on them to prevent such conduct.”

He added: “We were at a loss to understand why John Scott would give such an instruction or why others within the Post Office did not wish to minute the weekly conference calls.

“We perceived the shortcomings referred to as being a complete lack of judgment and understanding on the part of some, to fully appreciate the importance of retaining material for disclosure, and in respect of others, a deliberate back-covering exercise.

“As to whom we were referring to, the former category included Jarnail Singh, and his criminal law team, and some other department representatives attending the weekly calls.

“In the latter category we included John Scott and his security and investigative staff, all of whom should, and likely did, know better.”