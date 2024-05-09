Teachers ‘morally blackmailed’ into working excessive hours, says union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers ‘morally blackmailed’ into working excessive hours, says union boss

By Press Association
The president of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association said teachers are being ‘morally blackmailed’ into taking on more work (PA)
Teachers are being “morally blackmailed” into working excessively long hours for the sake of their pupils, the president of a teaching union has warned.

Stuart Hunter, of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), will use the union’s annual conference on Friday to demand better support and resources to help teachers manage their growing responsibilities.

He said teachers are often expected to work a “toxic” amount of extra time outside of their contractual 35-hour week, leading to burnout and stress.

Stuart Hunter said teachers have been ‘subtly controlled and coerced’ into taking on more work (PA)

But instead of support, Mr Hunter said there is a “programme of systematic budget cuts” and he argued the threat of job cuts can often be used as a “political weapon”.

Cuts to mental health support for pupils, he said, has left teachers to “fill the void”, taking on the job of “social workers and educational psychologists” alongside their teaching responsibilities.

In his address to teachers in Glasgow, he said: “I am certain that many, if not all of you, recognise the sources of work that increase our workload from normal to excessive or toxic.

“We have created a culture whereby teachers cannot say ‘no’ because it will not look good for them, after all, ‘it’s for the sake of the kids’.

“We have been conditioned over the years by moral blackmail to take on more and more work.

“We have been very subtly controlled and coerced into believing that we are letting our students down if we do not take on the additional work for which we are not trained.”

He went on to state: “Why do we allow ourselves to be emotionally blackmailed to the point we damage our own mental health to do the job we love: to making a positive difference through education to the lives of every student we teach.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises and appreciates the hard work of our teachers, which is why we have invested to ensure they are the best paid in the UK.

“Scotland has the lowest pupil teacher ratio of any UK nation and we are offering local authorities £145.5 million in this year’s budget for protecting teacher numbers.

“The Scottish Government is working with the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) on progressing the commitment to reducing class contact time and ministers are determined that planning for this is based on robust evidence.

“It is vital that school staff are able to access any wellbeing support they might need.

“Since October 2020, we have allocated over £2 million to specifically support the wellbeing of the education workforce.”