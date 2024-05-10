Keegan: ‘Unacceptable’ number of parents letting kids skip Fridays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keegan: ‘Unacceptable’ number of parents letting kids skip Fridays

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)

The Education Secretary has criticised parents who allow their children to skip school on Fridays, calling the behaviour “unacceptable”.

Gillian Keegan told the Times that parents working from home have contributed to a rise in students missing school days.

She said that 50,000 more pupils were absent at the end of the week compared with the start, leaving schools facing “major challenges” with absenteeism as parents pull their children out of class for weekends away or holidays.

According to analysis of recent government figures by the Times, student absenteeism jumps by 20% on the last day of the working week.

According to the Times report, overall absence rates equate to 6.6% on Wednesdays and rise to 7.8% by the end of the week, with primary pupils 21% more likely to be absent on Friday and 24% more likely to be absent without a reason.

Education Policy Institute report
According to analysis of recent government figures by the Times, student absenteeism jumps by 20% on the last day of the working week (Ben Birchall/PA)

Unauthorised holidays are also said to be up 25% on pre-Covid levels.

According to March figures released by the Department of Education, 150,000 children at state schools were classed as severely absent for the 2022-23 school year.

That is 30,000 more than the year prior.

It is also 150% higher than the 60,000 who were severely absent in 2018-19, before the pandemic, according to government statistics.

Ms Keegan told the paper that “the Covid pandemic has had a major impact on school attendance”.

She said there were “still too many children whose attendance hasn’t recovered” following the pandemic, with a rise in youth mental health issues also thought to be a contributing factor.

Ms Keegan wants to see normal school attendance return, telling parents: “It is unacceptable to take a deliberate decision to take your child out of school.”

She also said those with mild anxiety should be expected to attend campuses.

Ms Keegan said support systems such as attendance hubs and mentors could make “a massive difference” for schools and parents.

“Where this support-first approach does not work, we have increased the minimum fine by £20, to £80,” she said.

“Every day a child is absent they will miss on average five to six lessons, time they never get back”.

The PA news agency has approached the National Association of Head Teachers, the National Education Union, and Unison for comment.