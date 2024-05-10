Labour ahead of SNP in Westminster voting intentions, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour ahead of SNP in Westminster voting intentions, poll suggests

By Press Association
The poll puts Labour on 37% and the SNP on 33% (PA)
Scottish Labour has pulled ahead of the SNP in Westminster voting intentions and the parties are neck-and-neck in the Holyrood constituency vote, an opinion poll suggests.

The poll if the first to be conducted since it became clear John Swinney would be the next SNP leader and First Minister, replacing Humza Yousaf.

The Savanta poll for The Scotsman saw 1,080 Scottish adults interviewed online between May 3 and May 8.

Kate Forbes, who was seen as Mr Swinney’s main potential rival for the leadership within the SNP MSP group, announced she would not run against him on May 2.

First Minister’s Questions
Pollsters said John Swinney faces a ‘major uphill task’ as SNP leader and First Minister (Lesley Martin/PA)

For the Westminster vote, the poll puts Labour on 37%, the SNP on 33%, the Conservatives on 17%, the Liberal Democrats on 7% and “other” on 6%.

Savanta said it is its first poll showing a Labour lead over the SNP in Westminster voting intentions.

It said that according to the seat modelling site Electoral Calculus, the results, if replicated at a general election, would see 29 Labour MPs elected in Scotland.

For the Holyrood constituency vote, the poll puts Labour and the SNP tied on 35%.

Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour is ahead in the Holyrood list vote – at 32% compared to the SNP’s 26%.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “This is the first time ever that Savanta’s research has shown a Labour lead over the SNP for Westminster voting intention.

“Our findings really do underline the major uphill task that John Swinney faces as the new First Minister.

“While our research suggests that the SNP continues to have a solid base, they’re likely to fall quite far from the 43 seats they currently hold at the next general election, as things stand.

“Even if Swinney can begin to turn things around, the spectre of Sturgeon and everything her time in power is now associated with will continue to hang over the party and hamper any recovery.”