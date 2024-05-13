Demand for ministers to face scrutiny over rise in number of baby deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demand for ministers to face scrutiny over rise in number of baby deaths

By Press Association
Minister Jenni Minto has said there are ‘no plans’ for Holyrood to debate a report which showed a spike in baby deaths in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ministers are facing calls for “proper scrutiny” into a rise in baby deaths in Scotland – with Liberal Democrats demanding a report into the issue be debated at Holyrood.

The Scottish Government commissioned Healthcare Improvement Scotland to carry out a review after there was a higher than expected number of deaths involving newborns in both March 2022 and September 2021.

Jenni Minto, the minister for public health and women’s health, insisted the Scottish Government had “accepted the findings of the report and recommendations” and was now “working on the next steps”.

But Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton insisted the Government should also schedule time for the issue to be debated in Holyrood.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton is calling for the review to be debated in Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

He spoke out after the Healthcare Improvement Scotland review found there were 135 neonatal deaths – those which occur within 28 days of birth – in Scotland between April 2021 and March 31 2022.

When compared to the previous four years, there were an estimated 30 additional deaths over the course of the year.

However, the review did not find evidence of systemic failures of maternity or neonatal care or “unusual factors” that would explain the increase.

Ms Minto, in a letter to Mr Cole-Hamilton, accepted the increase in mortality was “concerning”.

She said: “The report noted at the outset that there was no evidence of systemic failures in maternity or neonatal care, or any unusual factors or a cluster of any one factor to explain the increase in neonatal deaths in this period.

“Whilst this provides some reassurance, the increase in mortality remains concerning and the Scottish Government remains committed to improvement in maternity and neonatal safety across Scotland.”

But she said there were “no plans” for the issue to be debated at Holyrood with the minister instead saying MSPs would be informed via letter of the work the Government is doing.

However, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “If there is time for Parliament to hold a series of debates on the Scottish Government’s ridiculous independence papers, there is time for proper scrutiny of important public health matters like this.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP stated: “There can be few more pressing priorities for a government than uncovering why the death rate among newborn babies has spiked.

“That’s why I wrote to the public health minister to press for these reports to be published after they were delayed last year.

“Alongside taking forward the recommendations from the healthcare improvement Scotland report, I would urge the Scottish Government to schedule time for Parliament to discuss this report.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have accepted the findings and recommendations of Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s (HIS) report and are working on next steps with partners – including HIS, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Perinatal Network.

“The HIS review found no evidence of systemic failures of maternity or neonatal care, unusual factors or a cluster of any one factor that would account for the significant increase in neonatal deaths in 2021-22.

“We recognise the tragedy of losing a baby and the impact Health Improvement Scotland’s report may have on grieving families and would encourage those who need additional support to get in touch with Sands or one of the other baby loss charities who provide bereavement support.”