Ralph Hasenhuttl wants a VAR overhaul in a bid to end ‘horrible’ decisions

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes VAR will get an overhaul ahead of next season to avoid a repeat of too many “horrible” decisions.

Leicester were the beneficiaries of the latest VAR controversy in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley, when what would have been a late equalising goal for Chelsea was ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up.

Hasenhuttl has endured his own fair share of VAR frustrations this season, with two red cards eventually being overturned on appeal despite match officials having reviewed the same footage of the incidents during the game.

It remains to be seen what, if any, adjustments will be made to the VAR guidelines when next season begins in August.

Hasenhuttl hopes everyone involved takes the opportunity to have a good look at the current procedures – and from multiple angles.

“It should come back next season in a modified form and we should learn from the mistakes we have made,” the Southampton manager said.

“We have seen too many penalty decisions which were much too horrible, to be honest, and for example we still don’t have a clear handball law.

“It (VAR) is a fantastic tool for making football more fair – we saw it work in the FA Cup final.

“You can speak about the emotions at the end, but there were two kinds of emotions involved.

“There was one set for the team who thought they had scored and another for the team who didn’t concede because of VAR and it was an unbelievable moment.

“In some moments it can be a problem for the game, but I try to find the most positive things and above all the results should be more fair.”

Hasenhuttl added: “We need the best referees and maybe former football players to help decide whether a foul is definitely a foul, and when you have to give a penalty for handball.

“I hope we look at these issues and make it better next season.”

Southampton welcome Leeds to St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night, when a crowd of around 8,000 is expected as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu could feature for the first time since February after recovering from ankle surgery, while Jan Bednarek should be available again following a minor heel issue.

Hasenhuttl also confirmed the withdrawal of forward Danny Ings, who scored twice in the win over Crystal Palace, against Fulham was just as a precaution to manage his own return to full fitness.

Saints top scorer Ings has a year remaining on his existing contract, with speculation mounting over a big-money summer bid.

Hasenhuttl, though, expects the England international to remain a key part of the squad again next season.

“I have always been confident (over Ings’ future),” the Southampton boss said.

“I know what it means to him to play for his club and what it means to the supporters that he plays for us.

“As long as we have this relationship, I think it is positive that he stays with us.”