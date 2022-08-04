Fred Sirieix praises daughter Andrea on her gold medal win at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fred Sirieix praises daughter Andrea on her gold medal win at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 11.03pm Updated: August 5 2022, 11.23am
Fred Sirieix celebrates as his daughter, England�s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix wins Gold in the Women�s 10m Platform Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fred Sirieix celebrates as his daughter, England�s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix wins Gold in the Women�s 10m Platform Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day seven of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fred Sirieix has praised his daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix after she secured gold in the women’s 10 metre platform diving final at the Commonwealth Games.

The First Dates star proudly watched on from the sidelines as the 17-year-old clinched her first-ever senior international gold medal in the event.

Sirieix shared a video clip of her competing to his Instagram where he can be heard cheering her on as the crowd applaud her dive.

He captioned the post: “Gold! #commonwealthgames2022 #diving #10m #platform”, adding: “Well done mon duck” with a duck and heart emoji.

The maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates was also pictured cheering her on and celebrating following the achievement.

Spendolini-Sirieix topped the leaderboard with a huge 20.20 points, with her team-mate Lois Toulson winning silver.

Last year during her Olympic depute in Tokyo, she placed seventh at age 16.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix with her Gold Medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

After the win at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she said: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.

“It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”

