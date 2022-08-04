Lady Gaga set to join Joaquin Phoenix in 2024 Joker sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Lady Gaga set to join Joaquin Phoenix in 2024 Joker sequel

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.11am
Lady Gaga set to join Joaquin Phoenix in 2024 Joker sequel (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga set to join Joaquin Phoenix in 2024 Joker sequel (Ian West/PA)

Lady Gaga has confirmed she will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker.

The Chromatica singer shared a red and black post to Instagram on Thursday which was accompanied by the film’s scheduled release date.

Joker: Folie a deux, the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning 2019 film, is due to hit cinemas on October 4 2024.

The post shows a video of Gaga and Phoenix’s shadows joining together while music from an old-fashioned gramophone is heard in the background.

Phillips, who has reunited with writer Scott Silver for the project, also shared the video, captioning it “cheek to cheek”.

In June, the director revealed that a follow-up to the 2019 film was in the works when he shared a picture of a script to Instagram as well as another with the star of the original, Joaquin Phoenix, reading it.

The title Folie A Deux is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

The original Warner Bros film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

As well as Phoenix, who played the title role, the film’s cast included Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy awards, winning Oscars for best original score and best actor for Phoenix.

Phoenix also won best actor accolades at the Baftas, the Critic’s Choice Awards (CCA), Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

This news comes after it was revealed that Warner Bros has scrapped the upcoming Batgirl film months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

The DC film – with Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace – was filmed in Glasgow with production reportedly costing an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million).

Following the news, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” and wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier