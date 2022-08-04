Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.17am
Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic (Doug Peters/PA)
Lashana Lynch will reportedly play the wife of Bob Marley in an upcoming film about the reggae musician’s life.

The No Time To Die star will play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount biopic, according to US outlet Deadline.

She will join fellow British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is set to portray the singer.

The No Time To Die star will reportedly play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount film about the reggae star’s life (PA)

King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reported to be helming the project.

According to Deadline, Rita Marley and the Marley family have given their blessing to the casting decision.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, and is well-known for hits including  Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry,  and Redemption Song.

