Entertainment TV & Film

Tom Hiddleston to make Soccer Aid debut on 2023 England charity team

By Press Association
Tom Hiddleston is to make his Soccer Aid debut on the 2023 England charity team (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)
Tom Hiddleston is to make his Soccer Aid debut on the 2023 England charity team (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Award-winning actor and Unicef ambassador Tom Hiddleston will make his Soccer Aid debut as he joins the 2023 England team at the charity event.

The Loki star said he was “delighted” to be a part of the event and “honoured” be playing in the match.

“I’m so honoured to be playing. I’ve been an ambassador for Unicef UK for just over 10 years now,” he said.

Tom Hiddleston said Soccer Aid is an “extraordinary event” (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

“I’ve always been aware of Soccer Aid. It’s an extraordinary event which has so much joy in it, and it’s all for children.

“I’m so delighted that I can be part of it this year.”

Hiddleston added: “I’ve been privileged to see the work that Unicef does in Guinea and South Sudan.

“They are providing for children in ways that are essential and life-saving. It is the most extraordinary work.”

Hiddleston joins the roster of famous faces already announced for the Soccer Aid England squad including Paddy McGuinness, Danny Dyer, Scarlette Douglas, Alex Brooker, Bugzy Malone, Asa Butterfield and Liam Payne.

The 2023 England management team will be led by rapper Stormzy, with assistance from Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp and Emma Hayes.

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino leads the opposing World XI management team alongside Robbie Keane and Martin Compston.

Tom Hiddleston joins a roster of famous faces for the Soccer Aid England squad (Soccer Aid for Unicef/PA)

Retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt captains the World XI squad, which also includes Mo Gilligan, Lee Mack and Love Island star Tommy Fury.

The coming weeks will see a host of other star names announced – with neither team’s line-up yet complete.

Since the concept was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £75 million to help children all over the world

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on Sunday June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, with tickets available at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

