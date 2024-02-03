St Mirren ease past Hibernian with three-goal first half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren ease past Hibernian with three-goal first half

By Press Association
Alex Gogic opened the scoring for St Mirren against former club Hibernian (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren produced a dominant first-half performance at Easter Road as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over pitiful Hibernian.

The Paisley side opened the scoring early on through Alex Gogic’s header before a Greg Kiltie penalty and a close-range finish from Mikael Mandron put them in full command by the interval.

Hibs remain in the bottom six of the cinch Premiership after taking just two points from their last six league matches and many of their supporters left the stadium long before the end of what was a humiliating afternoon for the Edinburgh side.

Three of Hibs’ seven January recruits were selected for starting duty, with Nectarios Triantis handed a debut at centre-back. The 20-year-old Australian’s fellow Sunderland loanee Eliezer Mayenda was named on the bench alongside Chris Cadden, who returned to the squad for the first time since rupturing his Achilles on the last day of last season.

St Mirren handed a first start to former Hibs forward James Scott, who joined on loan from Exeter in January, but it was another ex-Easter Road player who opened the scoring for the visitors in the eighth minute.

Caolan Boyd-Munce seized on a loose ball following a Buddies corner and clipped in a cross from the right, allowing Gogic – who had two years with the Hibees – to power in between Rory Whittaker and Will Fish and head home from inside the six-yard box.

The hosts struggled to conjure a response and St Mirren doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Kiltie slotted home a penalty after Mandron flicked the ball up against the hand of Triantis in the box.

The Paisley side were in full control and they almost stretched their advantage five minutes later when right wing-back Elvis Bwomono latched on to Scott Tanser’s cross and saw a low angled shot from 12 yards out blocked by David Marshall.

A minute before the break the Buddies got their third when Mandron somehow found himself free just a couple of yards out to knock home Boyd-Munce’s corner.

Hibs – who had failed to muster any notable attempts at goal – were booed off at the interval by their furious supporters and then jeered back on for the start of the second half.

Manager Nick Montgomery responded by making a triple change for the start of the second half, sending on Dylan Vente and debutant pair Mayenda and Nathan Moriah-Welsh for Jair Tavares, Dylan Levitt and Elie Youan.

However, the abject home side rarely looked like finding a way back into the home game as Saints saw out the second half in professional fashion to keep themselves fifth in the table.