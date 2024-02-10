Unhappy start for new boss Nathan Jones as Charlton go down at Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Unhappy start for new boss Nathan Jones as Charlton go down at Reading

By Press Association
Nathan Jones’ spell in charge of Charlton began on a losing note (John Walton/PA)
Nathan Jones’ spell in charge of Charlton began on a losing note (John Walton/PA)

New Charlton boss Nathan Jones suffered a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Reading on his return to management after almost a year out.

Jones, sacked by Southampton on February 12 last year after just 95 days in charge, saw his side fortunate to still be level at the break at the SCL Stadium.

The Addicks were indebted to goalkeeper Harry Isted for making fine saves to deny Lewis Wing and Sam Smith twice, but Reading finally broke the deadlock in the second half, with Femi Azeez hitting a double in 10 minutes to ensure that Jones endured an unhappy return.

Jones took over a faltering Charlton side that had not won in 12 league games but, in contrast, Reading had lost only twice in 14 outings.

The visitors started the better but Reading created the first opening when Isted did well to tip over a fierce angled drive from Wing.

Isted also kept out a precise volley from Smith and then another goalbound Smith effort after the striker had cut in from the left flank.

Charlton showed more adventure in the second half but, after Lloyd Jones and Tyreeq Bakinson had missed half-chances, Azeez hooked in his first goal in the 66th minute.

The Addicks then failed to clear an Amadou Mbengue long throw 10 minutes later and Azeez thundered home a volley to secure the victory.