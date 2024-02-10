Unhappy start for new boss Nathan Jones as Charlton go down at Reading

New Charlton boss Nathan Jones suffered a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Reading on his return to management after almost a year out.

Jones, sacked by Southampton on February 12 last year after just 95 days in charge, saw his side fortunate to still be level at the break at the SCL Stadium.

The Addicks were indebted to goalkeeper Harry Isted for making fine saves to deny Lewis Wing and Sam Smith twice, but Reading finally broke the deadlock in the second half, with Femi Azeez hitting a double in 10 minutes to ensure that Jones endured an unhappy return.

Jones took over a faltering Charlton side that had not won in 12 league games but, in contrast, Reading had lost only twice in 14 outings.

The visitors started the better but Reading created the first opening when Isted did well to tip over a fierce angled drive from Wing.

Isted also kept out a precise volley from Smith and then another goalbound Smith effort after the striker had cut in from the left flank.

Charlton showed more adventure in the second half but, after Lloyd Jones and Tyreeq Bakinson had missed half-chances, Azeez hooked in his first goal in the 66th minute.

The Addicks then failed to clear an Amadou Mbengue long throw 10 minutes later and Azeez thundered home a volley to secure the victory.