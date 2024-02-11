Laia Aleixandri winner sees Man City down Arsenal to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Laia Aleixandri winner sees Man City down Arsenal to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
Laia Aleixandri booked Manchester City a trip to the last eight of the Women’s FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Laia Aleixandri booked Manchester City a trip to the last eight of the Women’s FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Laia Aleixandri earned Manchester City a spot in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals with a second-half winner against Arsenal.

The Gunners came into the fifth-round contest hoping to bounce back from a first-ever Women’s Super League loss to West Ham, but could not find the finishing touch at Meadow Park as they crashed out 1-0.

A scrappy first half gave way to a more open second period with chances for both sides, WSL leading goalscorer Khadija Shaw seeing two headed efforts kept out, first by Arsenal keeper Sabrina D’Angelo then by defender Leah Williamson in her second start since returning from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament recovery.

Shaw, in a worrying sight for City boss Gareth Taylor, was forced off and replaced by Mary Fowler in the 67th minute, shortly before Gunners substitute Steph Catley failed to clear Chloe Kelly’s free-kick and Spain international Aleixandri pounced, poking in the 74th-minute winner.

Khiara Keating’s stunning series of saves against a late Arsenal surge preserved the visiting side’s lead, and while the Gunners felt the City keeper had not saved a last-ditch effort from a scramble before it crossed the line, the officials disagreed.

Holders Chelsea took one step closer to securing a fourth straight FA Cup crown with a 1-0 victory over Championship side Crystal Palace at Kingsmeadow thanks a superb maiden goal from January signing Mayra Ramirez.

Emma Hayes had initially changed all 11 players from the side that beat Sunderland 5-0 in their midweek Conti Cup clash, but Fran Kirby returned as a replacement for Lauren James, who was a late withdrawal from the line-up.

Mayra Ramirez
Mayra Ramirez (centre) was Chelsea’s match-winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was a valiant performance from Palace, who held the hosts to a goalless draw for 81 minutes, when Ramirez opened her Blues account with a brilliant backheeled flick to book her side another trip into the last eight.

There were wild scenes at Wolverhampton when Beth Merrick’s 67th-minute penalty for Wolves – one of two third-tier sides remaining – cancelled out Katie Robinson’s first-half opener for relegation-threatened WSL side Brighton.

The teams remained on level terms until Emma Kullberg’s first-ever goal for Brighton fired the Seagulls into an 88th-minute lead, before the Sweden international then completed her hat-trick inside a stunning eight minutes.

Manchester United, last season’s runners-up, claimed a 3-1 victory over Championship outfit Southampton, with Rachel Williams heading home twice after Lexi Lloyd-Smith had cancelled out Ella Toone’s eighth-minute opener.

Kit Graham’s low, long-range effort in the 76th minute of Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Charlton spelled the end of the Championship leaders’ cup run, while goals from Sophie Roman Haug and Melissa Lawley secured Liverpool a 2-0 win over London City Lionesses.

Wolves’ exit meant Nottingham Forest were the only tier-three hopefuls remaining in the competition, but the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division side were also eliminated after losing 7-1 to Everton in the late kick-off, five of the Toffees’ goals coming in the second half.