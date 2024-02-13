Reality check for Luke Littler as Gary Anderson proves peerless in Wigan By Press Association February 13 2024, 8:01pm February 13 2024, 8:01pm Share Reality check for Luke Littler as Gary Anderson proves peerless in Wigan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4894661/reality-check-for-luke-littler-as-gary-anderson-proves-peerless-in-wigan/ Copy Link Luke Littler could not repeat Monday’s heroics in Wigan (David Davies/PA) Luke Littler failed to follow up his stunning Players Championship debut as he fell to a second round defeat in the second tournament in Wigan on Tuesday. Littler, who had hit a nine-dart finish on his way to winning the title on Monday, was pipped 6-5 by Radek Szaganski. The teenage sensation had looked set to launch back-to-back assaults on the final stages after opening with an impressive 6-4 win over experienced former UK Open winner Danny Noppert. 📝 Gary Anderson was on top form as he claimed his first PDC title of the year at Players Championship 2!— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 13, 2024 Former world champion Gary Anderson won the title on Tuesday with an 8-5 win over Ryan Searle, the same player whom Littler had beaten in the final on Monday. Anderson was on blistering form, recording a career-high 117.12 average in his first round win over Andy Baetens and missing double 12 for a nine-darter on three occasions during the day. “Yesterday I felt like a kid at a new school, I was nervous but today I felt more settled and it showed in my performances,” Anderson told PDC.tv. “It’s been a long day and I’m happy to come out on top against a great player in Ryan.”