Darrell Clarke hails Elliot Bonds as double sends Cheltenham to victory

By Press Association
Darrell Clarke was delighted with his midfield pairing (Martin Rickett/PA)
Darrell Clarke was delighted with his midfield pairing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Darrell Clarke praised midfielder Elliot Bonds after his brace earned Cheltenham a comfortable 2-0 home win over Blackpool.

The midfielder scored the first double of his career on his 100th appearance for the club, finding the net in each half to give the Robins’ survival chances a huge lift.

“He’s taken his goals well, run up and down the pitch and defended well so it was a top all-round performance from Elliot Bonds,” Clarke said.

“He had a bit of a breather on Saturday, came back in and scored a couple, which is great.

“They have good players and if we allowed them too much possession they could have hurt us so we played two eights, with Kins (Liam Kinsella) and Bondsy ready to jump and they did that job brilliantly.

“I’d probably go as far as to say that’s our best performance since I have been at the club.”

Sean Long’s 31st-minute corner from the right fell to Bonds after a scramble and he found the net with a low left-footed finish.

George Lloyd was tripped in the box by Jordan Gabriel but Daniel Grimshaw dived low to his right to push away Aidan Keena’s well-struck spot kick in the 75th minute.

Bonds then made sure of the points five minutes from the end, beating Grimshaw after a neat turn and finish.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley felt his side were second best on the night.

“We got what we deserved because we weren’t good enough from start to finish,” he said.

“I’ve praised the players recently for their spirit and fight but we were well off it.

“The better team won and that’s hard to take.

“That’s not a performance I’d associate with a Blackpool team while I’ve been in charge. We had a vulnerability about us all night which isn’t like us.

“The performances in the last few games have deserved more – not tonight.

“There are still games to go and I’d have said before tonight we could go on a run. Tonight makes that look less likely.

“Cheltenham thoroughly deserved their win and we respect them.”