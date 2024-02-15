Kylian Mbappe tells Paris St Germain he will leave the club in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylian Mbappe tells Paris St Germain he will leave the club in the summer

By Press Association
Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he wants to leave at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he wants to leave at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

France forward Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The PA news agency understands the terms of his departure are yet to be fully agreed, and it is expected official confirmation once those details have been agreed will come in the months ahead.

However, the World Cup winner has communicated his intention to leave to the French club’s executives.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer and since January 1 he has been able to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs.

The 25-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s departure is being seen by those within the club as the final step in moving away from the old ‘bling bling’ approach to marquee signings of individuals, following from the exits of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

PSG are seeking to remodel their squad and will use the money saved on Mbappe per year – which club sources put at 200 million euros (£171m) gross – on multiple new signings and renewing deals for young talents such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Xavi Simons and Bradley Barcola.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have already left the club
Lionel Messi and Neymar have already left the club (Julien Poupart/PA)

UEFA is currently phasing in financial sustainability regulations which require clubs involved in its competitions to ensure that squad costs do not exceed 70 per cent of revenue by 2025-26.

Last summer PSG received a world-record £259m bid from Al Hilal for Mbappe and gave the player permission to talk to the Saudi club.

However, it was reported Mbappe turned down the chance to even discuss a move to Al Hilal when delegates from the club came to Paris.

He was barred from training with PSG’s first-team group as part of a contract dispute but was reintegrated on August 13 after what were described as “positive and constructive talks”.