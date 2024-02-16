Neil Warnock turns to familiar face as Aberdeen sign Junior Hoilett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock turns to familiar face as Aberdeen sign Junior Hoilett

By Press Association
Junior Hoilett has joined Aberdeen (Richard Sellers/PA)
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock has renewed his acquaintance with Junior Hoilett after signing the winger in a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Canada international joins following a spell with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The left-sided player has spent most of his career in the English league with the likes of Blackburn, QPR, Cardiff and Reading.

“Junior is a player I know well – he’s played for me three times so I know him inside out,” said Warnock.

“He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season.”

“I’ve worked with the gaffer before so it was a no-brainer to come up here and join him,” said Hoilett, who played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has scored 16 goals in 62 internationals.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad. I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again. I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here.

“I can tell already from the welcome I’ve had that it’s a great club and I want to be part of it and help the squad move up the table.”