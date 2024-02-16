Neil Warnock turns to familiar face as Aberdeen sign Junior Hoilett

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock has renewed his acquaintance with Junior Hoilett after signing the winger in a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Canada international joins following a spell with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The left-sided player has spent most of his career in the English league with the likes of Blackburn, QPR, Cardiff and Reading.

“Junior is a player I know well – he’s played for me three times so I know him inside out,” said Warnock.

“He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season.”

“I’ve worked with the gaffer before so it was a no-brainer to come up here and join him,” said Hoilett, who played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has scored 16 goals in 62 internationals.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad. I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again. I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here.

“I can tell already from the welcome I’ve had that it’s a great club and I want to be part of it and help the squad move up the table.”