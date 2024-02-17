Callum Hendry and Matt Smith both strike twice as Salford beat Barrow

Karl Robinson’s unbeaten start to life as Salford boss continued with an entertaining 5-3 victory over Barrow.

The Ammies continued their resurgence as they made it eight league games without defeat – their best run since April 2022.

Callum Hendry handed the hosts the advantage in spectacular fashion, drilling a bouncing ball from range into the far corner.

Shortly before the interval, Cole Stockton levelled the proceedings when he guided a delightful curling effort beyond Alex Cairns.

Tyrell Warren completed the turnaround immediately after the restart when he nodded in Robbie Gotts’ enticing corner.

But another twist in the story followed, with Salford deservedly equalising through a smart Conor McAleny finish before the hour mark.

With the wind in their sails, Salford restored their advantage when Hendry struck his second of the afternoon via a deflection.

And there was still time for a late Matt Smith double as he notched his 20th and 21st league goals of the season.

Stockton added a late consolation, but his brace could not prevent Barrow from falling to a third successive defeat.